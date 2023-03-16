Fifty-one projects were submitted to Chile’s environmental review agency (SEA) during February, two more than the previous month.

However, proposed investments fell from US$4.49bn to US$4.23bn, dragged down by mining.

Energy submissions led the February list with 21 submissions, 10 more than January, while planned investments increased from US$361mn to US$1.90bn, according to SEA’s monthly report.

Mining proposals fell from 10 in January to three last month, and investments dropped from US$3.63bn to US$1.66bn.

There were no new projects submitted for transport, ports or water infrastructure during February.

Other increases in investment were seen in real estate, environmental cleanup and manufacturing facilities.

The biggest projects to be submitted for evaluation last month were:

Pampas solar-wind hybrid park (US$800mn)

Arboleda solar photovoltaic park (US$180mn)

ATID housing complex (US$303mn)

Alto Solar photovoltaic park (US$161mn, withdrawn from evaluation by proponent)

Spence operational adjustments (US$1.65bn)

Veralia glass plant expansion (US$110mn)

Llanos de Marañón photovoltaic plant (US$372mn)

APPROVALS

Thirteen projects were approved by SEA last month, one less than in January, but proposed investments rose from US$277mn to US$1.01bn thanks to the energy sector.

Six energy proposals were approved in February, one more than the previous month, while investments went from US$172mn to US$796mn.

There were no approvals for mining, transport, ports or water infrastructure.

The largest projects to receive SEA’s thumbs-up last month were:

Parque Quilicura housing complex (US$100mn)

Antofagasta wind farm (US$684mn)

All but two of the projects approved in February were submitted with an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as opposed to an environmental impact study (EIS), which takes longer to review.

On average, it takes 77 working days for SEA to review an EIA, while an EIS take 167 days on average.

Authorities have stated that they are working to shorten review times. Last month, the evaluation and productivity commission (CNEP) received a mandate from the government to identify barriers in permit processing and propose improvements in efficiency. The study is expected to take three months, investment promotion agency Invest Chile said in a press release.