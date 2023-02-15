Chile
News

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Chile’s environmental review agency SEA received 50 projects worth US$4.5bn during January, compared to 44 in December for US$1.5bn and 70 for US$6.8bn in January 2022.

The biggest project last month involved the US$3bn Quebrada Blanca 2 mill capacity expansion, while the biggest one in January last year was the US$5bn Aguas Marítimas desalination plant, according to SEA’s latest monthly report.

Twelve submissions related to energy, six less than in December, with investments falling from US$956mn to US$361mn. Ten mining proposals were submitted, nine more than the previous month, and investments jumped from US$13mn to US$3.6bn. 

Only one transport infrastructure project, worth US$50mn, was presented, but none in December. No proposals were presented for port infrastructure, while the number of water infrastructure submissions fell from three in December to one and investments from US$1.4mn to US$650,000. 

Apart from the Quebrada Blanca 2 mill, the biggest projects were the US$161mn Alto Solar photovoltaic park (not accepted for evaluation), the US$205mn Huechuraba data storage center and the US$590mn tailings removal and reprocessing plan for the Hamburg Dam.

SEA approved 14 projects, 13 fewer than in December, involving investments of US$277mn, down from US$994mn. 

Three mining projects were approved, compared to two in December, while investments dropped from US$352mn to US$47mn.

While the number of approved energy proposals fell from seven to five, investments increased from US$79mn to US$172mn.

One water infrastructure project for US$1.2mn was approved and none for transport or port infrastructure.

The biggest projects approved were the US$90mn Observatorio del Verano photovoltaic park and the US$55mn Pulín photovoltaic park.

In January 2022, SEA approved 59 projects worth US$1.4bn.

All projects approved in January were submitted with environmental impact assessment (EIA) rather than environmental impact study (EIS), which takes longer to review. 

Currently, the agency needs 77 days to review an EIA and 166 for an EIS. 

Overall, 397 projects worth US$40.7bn are under evaluation, 326 with an EIA and 71 with an EIS.

