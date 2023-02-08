Chile
News

Chile launches tender for health center

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Hospital Public Investment Tenders
Chile launches tender for health center

The architecture division of Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) launched a 7.9bn-peso (US$10mn) tender to build a health center in Rancagua, O’Higgins region, for charity Teletón.

Works entail a new 3,745m2 complex that will include the main medical area, parking lots, and an underground area, documents from the social development ministry show. 

Technical bids will be unveiled on May 9, while economic offers will be opened on June 8, according to the official gazette.

Documents are available at procurement site Mercadopublico under ID 823-1-LR23.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Spotlight: Chile's US$4bn 2023 concessions agenda

Spotlight: Chile's US$4bn 2023 concessions agenda

Next year’s tenders will include light rails and cable cars as part of the government’s efforts to reduce road traffic.

Chile launches Atacama roadworks tender

Chile launches Atacama roadworks tender

The US$15mn contract entails works on a 12km stretch near regional capital Copiapó.

Southern Cone infra watch

Southern Cone infra watch

Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November

Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November

Chile readying green hydrogen public transport pilot

Chile readying green hydrogen public transport pilot

Q3 investments submitted for environmental review in Chile fell nearly 50%

Q3 investments submitted for environmental review in Chile fell nearly 50%

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

How the LatAm logistics sector will build on the e-commerce boom

Chile opens economic bid for US$147mn hospital concession

Chile opens economic bid for US$147mn hospital concession

‘The telecom sector as a whole is increasingly looking like infrastructure’ investment group CDPQ

‘The telecom sector as a whole is increasingly looking like infrastructure’ investment group CDPQ

Chile starts construction of US$270mn rail bridge

Chile starts construction of US$270mn rail bridge

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Ausenco Chile Ltda.  (Ausenco Chile)
  • Ausenco Chile Ltda. Is a subsidiary of the Australian firm Ausenco, which provides process infrastructure and engineering solutions in Chile since 1995. Based Santiago, Ausenco ...
  • Company: MAPA AC Arquitectos Consultores  (MAPA AC)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: San Vicente Terminal Internacional S.A.  (SVTI)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Edyce S.A.  (Edyce Metalúrgica)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Argentina launches US$60mn Tucumán province transmission tender

Argentina launches US$60mn Tucumán province transmission tender

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

América Móvil tower spin off absorbs nearly 1,400 Dominican Rep sites

América Móvil tower spin off absorbs nearly 1,400 Dominican Rep sites

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

El Salvador presents natural disaster mitigation plan

El Salvador presents natural disaster mitigation plan