The architecture division of Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) launched a 7.9bn-peso (US$10mn) tender to build a health center in Rancagua, O’Higgins region, for charity Teletón.

Works entail a new 3,745m2 complex that will include the main medical area, parking lots, and an underground area, documents from the social development ministry show.

Technical bids will be unveiled on May 9, while economic offers will be opened on June 8, according to the official gazette.

Documents are available at procurement site Mercadopublico under ID 823-1-LR23.