A group of renewable energy companies operating in Chile has asked the government to modify marginal cost calculation rules temporarily while stakeholders discuss permanent regulatory changes.

The request – outlined in a letter sent recently to energy minister Diego Pardow – comes in a context where injection prices are pushed to zero during solar hours, impacting the economics of some renewables plants with contracted output.

The proposed modifications center on incorporating plants operating at their technical minimum into the calculation of marginal costs on the national grid. Such a move would help tackle distortions and spur investment by addressing associated economic risk, the letter states.

At least two renewables players have reported payment stress, linked to zero marginal costs and price decoupling, or unfavorable price mismatches at injection and withdrawal nodes.

A revision of coordination and operational rules is one of the compromises adopted by a public-private sector working group established to analyze the short-term market. The various proposals are due to be looked at, based on merit, within the framework.

A rapid buildout of wind and solar plants in Chile has strained existing transmission capacity, chiefly north-south.

A major transmission line, due to enter service around 2030, is expected to ease congestion but not constitute a panacea. Battery storage is seen as a key – and more agile – part of the solution. The list of battery-storage hybrid projects is growing.

The letter was jointly by signed by Acciona Energía, Andes Solar, EDF Renewables Chile, Ibereólica, GPG-Naturgy, Mainstream Renewable Power, Opdenergy, WPD and Pelicano Solar.