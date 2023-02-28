Chile renewables generators seek marginal cost rule changes
A group of renewable energy companies operating in Chile has asked the government to modify marginal cost calculation rules temporarily while stakeholders discuss permanent regulatory changes.
The request – outlined in a letter sent recently to energy minister Diego Pardow – comes in a context where injection prices are pushed to zero during solar hours, impacting the economics of some renewables plants with contracted output.
The proposed modifications center on incorporating plants operating at their technical minimum into the calculation of marginal costs on the national grid. Such a move would help tackle distortions and spur investment by addressing associated economic risk, the letter states.
At least two renewables players have reported payment stress, linked to zero marginal costs and price decoupling, or unfavorable price mismatches at injection and withdrawal nodes.
A revision of coordination and operational rules is one of the compromises adopted by a public-private sector working group established to analyze the short-term market. The various proposals are due to be looked at, based on merit, within the framework.
A rapid buildout of wind and solar plants in Chile has strained existing transmission capacity, chiefly north-south.
A major transmission line, due to enter service around 2030, is expected to ease congestion but not constitute a panacea. Battery storage is seen as a key – and more agile – part of the solution. The list of battery-storage hybrid projects is growing.
The letter was jointly by signed by Acciona Energía, Andes Solar, EDF Renewables Chile, Ibereólica, GPG-Naturgy, Mainstream Renewable Power, Opdenergy, WPD and Pelicano Solar.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Chile: National Energy Commission issues Technical Report on Calculation of Added Value of Distribution
This milestone is relevant in the current process, since its objective is to obtain the average costs of providing the public distribution service ...
Snapshot: State of play in Chile’s NCRE segment
The government has a bill in congress that not only sets a new NCRE generation goal, of 60% by 2030, but also raises the proportion of NCRE power t...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: PMGD FV Park Los Nogales
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PMGD PSF Coyunche^{2}
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV The Raven
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Salvador
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PMGD PFV Olivier
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Olivia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Central La Gloria-21
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: PFV Las Bandurrias
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Montenegro Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: St. Lucia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Tricao GFC
- Company: Energía Eólica Pampas SpA
- Company: Neoelectra Chile SpA (Neoelectra Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cartográficos y del Medio Ambiente
- Company: Ladera Norte
- Company: Vibro-Acústica
- Company: Arqueo Sur Consultores
- Company: GoEnergy Wind