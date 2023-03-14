This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Press release from the Ecuadorian Ministry of Telecommunications

A High-Level Mission, made up of 25 Chilean businesspeople, arrived in Ecuador to promote trade between the two nations.

The Minister of Telecommunications, Vianna Maino, met, this Monday, March 13, 2023, with representatives of important Chilean companies dedicated especially to technological services. The executives expressed their interest in investing in Ecuador, taking into consideration the digital advance and the modernization of the country's technological infrastructure.

The head of Mintel highlighted during the meeting the need to engage with private companies, national and foreign investors, to continue on the path of progress.

During the meeting, Minister Maino detailed the multiple projects to shorten the digital divide in Ecuador. This is how the work carried out in the 900 points where the Free Technological Centers of the Ministry of Telecommunications are located was exposed. In these spaces, citizens can be trained in technological issues for free.

Interconnection achievements were also listed, such as the provision of Internet to 4.2 million people in rural areas, the increase in thousands of kilometers of fiber optics in the country, the sustained increase in active cell phone lines in Ecuador, multilateral projects to favor cybersecurity in the Andean Region, among other points.

In addition, Minister Maino explained that the issuance of new regulations in Ecuador, such as the Organic Law for Digital and Audiovisual Transformation, designed by President Guillermo Lasso, promotes investment in the telecommunications sector. This new regulatory framework eliminates obstacles and taxes with the aim of encouraging foreign investment, electronic commerce and the digitization of public services.

The members of the Chilean Business Mission also attended the Carondelet Palace, where they spoke with government authorities, including -in addition to the Minister of Telecommunications- the Vice President of the Republic, Alfredo Borrero; Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín; the Secretary of Public Administration, Sebastián Corral; and other Ministers of the Cabinet of President Guillermo Lasso who was present electronically.

The meeting was sponsored by the Chilean Manufacturing Society, the Quito Chamber of Commerce, the Santiago Chamber of Commerce, and the Municipality of Quito, within the framework of the "Quito Center of Opportunities" initiative.