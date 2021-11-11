Citizen participation begins for Peru jungle acreage
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Drilling rigs Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Mexican Mix Tight gas Natural Gas Location Onshore Oil sands Heavy oil Upstream Company Shale Oil Shale gas Type of hydrocarbons Brent Subsea Licensing & Concessions Coalbed methane Shallow waters WTI Offshore Deepwater Environmental evaluation NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.