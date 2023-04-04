Claro Colombia expands fiber network to Ocaña
Claro expanded its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Colombia to Ocaña in Norte de Santander department, the company said in a release.
The deployment reaches around 123,000 people, connecting 33,000 residences and businesses. Claro Colombia already provided 4G and 4.5G mobile service in the city.
The roll-out is part of plans announced last year to invest US$25mn to take its fiber network to a further 20 localities in Colombia.
The end-goal is to reach FTTH network coverage in 135 towns and cities throughout the country, CEO Carlos Zenteno told BNamericas last month. The figure was confirmed in the release.
The carrier is looking to exceed more than 10mn homes passed with fiber this year, he added.
The fiber network is entirely Claro’s – the company does not use neither intends to use neutral fiber networks or shared infrastructure for its local expansion.
Claro Colombia operated 9.2mn fixed lines (broadband, TV, telephony) at end-2022, up 4.2% from a year earlier.
The company was the main fixed broadband player in the country, with 3.2mn connections, followed by Tigo (1.7mn) and Telefónica (1.2mn), according to the latest figures from regulator CRC.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: ICT (Colombia)
Colombia begins drawing up strategic information technology plan
In other ICT regulatory news, Colombia urges operators to comply with the highest standards and best business practices and Peru brings together ex...
Colombia proposes neutral networks to provide internet to low-income population
Bids may be submitted until Tuesday, March 28.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Huechuraba data storage center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: BG2 Data Center (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Panama Digital Gateway: Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Second Cloud Region in Chile
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ancash Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the La Libertad Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Arequipa Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: ICT (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Millicom Spain S.L.
- Company: Infotic S.A.
-
Infotic S.A. is a Colombian state-owned company dedicated to the integration, outsourcing and project management in the industry of the information technology and communications...
- Company: Juniper Networks Colombia
-
Subsidiary of the multinational Juniper Networks Inc. Dedicated to the network infrastructure and security, has a proprietary operating system for its routers (JUNOS), safety eq...
- Company: Tata Consultancy Services Sucursal Colombia (TCS Colombia)
-
TCS Colombia is the local unit of the Indian firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. operating in the country since 2005, which offers advanced IT solutions, maintenance services an...
- Company: Autoridad Nacional de Televisión (ANTV)
-
Colombia's national television authority (ANTV) has been responsible since 2012 for providing the tools to implement plans and programs to ensure access to, and the pluralism, c...
- Company: Honeywell Colombia, S.A. (Honeywell Colombia)
-
Honeywell Colombia S.A., is one of US-based Honeywell International Inc's South American branches. It started operations 10 years ago, and provides support to the oil & gas indu...
- Company: Tecnocom Colombia S.A.S.
- Company: Soluciones Automáticas Ltda. (Soluciones Automáticas)
-
Soluciones Automáticas Ltda. is a Colombian company which sells and distributes equipment and solutions for industrial automation. Among the distributed products, the company of...
- Company: Superintendencia de Sociedades de la República de Colombia (Supersociedades)
-
Superintendency of Corporations of the Republic of Colombia (Superintendencia de Sociedades de la República de Colombia, Supersociedades), under the Ministry of Commerce, Indust...