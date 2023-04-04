Colombia
Claro Colombia expands fiber network to Ocaña

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Client Base Networks Mobile Network Operator Internet Service Provider Fixed broadband Fiber
Claro expanded its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Colombia to Ocaña in Norte de Santander department, the company said in a release.

The deployment reaches around 123,000 people, connecting 33,000 residences and businesses. Claro Colombia already provided 4G and 4.5G mobile service in the city.

The roll-out is part of plans announced last year to invest US$25mn to take its fiber network to a further 20 localities in Colombia.

The end-goal is to reach FTTH network coverage in 135 towns and cities throughout the country, CEO Carlos Zenteno told BNamericas last month. The figure was confirmed in the release.

The carrier is looking to exceed more than 10mn homes passed with fiber this year, he added. 

The fiber network is entirely Claro’s – the company does not use neither intends to use neutral fiber networks or shared infrastructure for its local expansion.

Claro Colombia operated 9.2mn fixed lines (broadband, TV, telephony) at end-2022, up 4.2% from a year earlier.

The company was the main fixed broadband player in the country, with 3.2mn connections, followed by Tigo (1.7mn) and Telefónica (1.2mn), according to the latest figures from regulator CRC.

