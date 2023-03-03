Entering the largest and most established Latin American datacenter market, with players already consolidated for some years and having the main cloud providers as anchor-tenants, is not a problem for US group CloudHQ.

Despite the competitive environment and the high number of projects contracted with local providers, the group, which has just announced a large datacenter project for Brazil, still sees significant demand in the country.

“Brazil is still very heated in the datacenter sector and demand, mainly from cloud providers, is booming in the region,” Gabriel Navarro Alday (pictured), CloudHQ’s business development and leasing manager, told BNamericas.

The emergence of new technologies, the evolution of 5G, an increasing number of connected devices, and the overall digitization of the economy are some of the factors that “reinforce Brazil's position as the main hub in Latin America and its enormous potential to continue this expansion,” Alday said.

On March 1, the company held a groundbreaking event in Paulínia, in the Campinas region of São Paulo state, to mark the beginning of works on its GRU Technology Campus.

The project, in a 265,000m2 area, is deemed the biggest datacenter complex in the Southern Hemisphere.

With US$3bn in committed investments, the 288MW datacenter complex marks the arrival of the Washington DC-based company in the Latin American market, 13 years after CloudHQ’s creation.

Asked about this timing, Alday said the company had been working on the project for more than two years in a long process of preparation that involved prospecting and acquiring land, obtaining licenses, earthmoving, construction of fiber pipelines and, “mainly, securing approval from Brazil's ministry of mines and energy to connect the campus directly to the national power grid.”

To assist with the land prospecting, CloudHQ hired US real estate investment specialist CBRE. The person responsible for the process was Rodrigo Couto, LatAm head of datacenters and logistics at CBRE.

In terms of power supply, in Alday's view the direct connection to Brazil's national grid is one of CloudHQ's advantages over the competition. The campus will be supplied by a 225MW power substation, with potential for 400MW.

“The approval of connecting the campus directly to the national energy grid represents much more stable and lower cost energy, which directly benefits our customers,” according to the executive.

The transmission lines that will link the site to Brazil's high-voltage grid are under construction, with completion scheduled for the first half of 2024.

“CloudHQ has also completed the construction of its own fiber optic pipelines that will connect the project to the main connection points in the Campinas region,” said Alday.

The GRU campus is in an established technology and will offer the projected 288MW of IT load capacity in six buildings. Engineering and civil construction works have been commissioned to Afonso França Engenharia.

The launch event was attended, among others, by Brazil's vice president and minister of industry, trade and services, Geraldo Alckmin, and by São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

Alckmin (pictured speaking below) said the complex will be an attraction for new investments and new industries for the region.

He also touted the expected job generation. “In civil construction alone, almost a thousand jobs will be created,” Alckmin said, according to a statement.

As previously reported, the first phase of works comprises three buildings with 48MW capacity each. Each building will have 55,000m2 of surface area, according to Afonso França Engenharia.

A second phase will add three more buildings of equal capacity.

A specific timeline for the activation of the sites was not provided, but considering the conclusion date of the power grid connection, the GRU Technology Campus is not expected to see daylight before 3Q24.

Afonso França was also the company responsible for three of Odata's datacenters (Hortolândia, Santana do Parnaíba and São Jão do Meriti), as well as for V.tal's 'Big Lobster' datacenter in Fortaleza, and for Sky Brasil's and Globo's sites.

In Brazil, CloudHQ has a second, smaller datacenter project under development in Rio de Janeiro.

Unlike Paulínia, this site will be erected on land bought by the company, located in São João de Meriti in the Rio metropolitan region.

For this site, power availability was approved and the company is in the process of obtaining construction licenses.

MEXICO

CloudHQ is now working to kick off a “mirror” campus in Mexico, the same projected capacity as Paulínia's GRU.

That initiative was announced before the Brazilian project advanced. At the time, it was said that CloudHQ was working to develop a US$600mn campus in Querétaro.

“Our project in Querétaro is being carried out in parallel with the sites in Brazil, with a location already defined and power viability approved. We hope to hold our groundbreaking event soon,” Alday told BNamericas.

"There will also be six 48MW IT buildings and we're in the final stage of approvals.”

Pictures: CloudHQ