CNE issues preliminary technical report on 2022 transmission expansion plan
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish
PRESS RELEASE from CNE
March 2, 2023
On March 3, the National Energy Commission (CNE), through Exempt Resolution No. 85 of 2023, issued the Preliminary Technical Report containing the Annual Transmission Expansion Plan for the National Electric System, corresponding to the year 2022, which contemplates a total of 63 expansion works, whose investment amounts to a total of approximately US$1.527 billion.
This preliminary document marks the beginning of the final stage of the 2022 plan, which began at the beginning of last year, with the receipt of proposals from companies and the National Electricity Coordinator, complying with the mandates of the General Electricity Services Law.
In the case of the National Transmission System, the Preliminary Technical Report presents a total of 24 expansion works, whose investment amounts to a total of approximately US$1.116 billion, of which 17 are expansions of existing facilities, for an amount of US$252. million approximately, and 7 correspond to new works, for a total of approximately US$864 million.
Regarding the zonal transmission systems, a total of 39 expansion works are presented, whose investment amounts to a total of approximately US$411 million, of which 25 are expansions of existing facilities, for an amount of approximately US$137 million, and 14 correspond to new works, for a total of approximately US$274 million.
It is estimated that construction will begin on the works contained in this report from the first half of 2025.
Main works
The main works included in the Preliminary Technical Report are:
• New 2x500 kV Entre Ríos – Digüeñes Line, Nueva S/E Digüeñes and New 2x500 kV Digüeñes – Nueva Pichirropulli Line, which replaces the 500 kV works of decree 4/2019 between the Entre Ríos, Rio Malleco, Ciruelos and Pichirropulli, which allows the completion of the 500 kV system to Puerto Montt and with it the transit of large volumes of energy to and from the south of the country.
• Energization in 500 kV of the 2x220 kV Nueva Pichirropulli – Tineo line, which allows the transit of large volumes of energy to and from the south of the country.
• New reactive compensation system through synchronous capacitors: incorporates the infrastructure requirements to maintain adequate security levels of future service, supporting the strength of the network in the north of the system.
• New S/E Patagual, which supports the security of supply for Greater Concepción, contributing to the resilience of the area.
• Laying of the second circuit of the 2x500 kV Ancoa – Charrúa line, which increases the transmission capacity towards the center of the country.
• New SS/EE of zonal transmission: Margarita, Olmué and Montemar (Valparaíso), Lo Campino (RM), Claudio Arrau, Talcahuano Sur, Schwager and Vado Pedregoso (Concepción), Rukapillán and Padre Pancho (Araucanía), Calafquén (Los Ríos). These works allow the supply of the demand in the different localities for the entire planning horizon, this is at least until the year 2042.
The Executive Secretary (S) of the CNE, Deninson Fuentes del Campo, highlighted the work carried out, specifying that the works will contribute to strengthening the electrical infrastructure of the National Electric System, "in the current context of massive incorporation of renewable energies, being a contribution essential for the decarbonization process.”
After the publication of this preliminary document, the CNE will receive observations from the interested parties to subsequently publish the Final Report, which may be submitted to discrepancies by the interested parties before the Panel of Experts.
