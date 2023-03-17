CNT and Disney sign commercial agreement
by CNT
The National Telecommunications Corporation CNT EP, and The Walt Disney Company, signed an agreement for the distribution of their Disney+ and Star+ streaming services. After the agreement, the Ecuadorian company will be the official distributor of these platforms that have television and film content from Disney and the brands belonging to that conglomerate (ESPN, FOX), including movies, series, reality shows and live sports (such as the Ecuadoran soccer league, tennis, among others).
The historic agreement between the Ecuadoran Corporation and the entertainment giant will allow CNT users to benefit from Disney+ and Star+ services at preferential prices. This is one more example of the growth in which the company is in order to provide the best services to citizens.
It should be noted that this agreement is exclusively between CNT and Disney. The National Telecommunications Corporation has no commercial or contractual relationship with Goltv, so it is not responsible for what happens with the transmissions of the Ecuadoran national soccer championship.
