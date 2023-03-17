Ecuador
Press Release

CNT and Disney sign commercial agreement

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
OTT IPTV Pay Tv Provider Cable TV

by CNT

The National Telecommunications Corporation CNT EP, and The Walt Disney Company, signed an agreement for the distribution of their Disney+ and Star+ streaming services. After the agreement, the Ecuadorian company will be the official distributor of these platforms that have television and film content from Disney and the brands belonging to that conglomerate (ESPN, FOX), including movies, series, reality shows and live sports (such as the Ecuadoran soccer league, tennis, among others).

The historic agreement between the Ecuadoran Corporation and the entertainment giant will allow CNT users to benefit from Disney+ and Star+ services at preferential prices. This is one more example of the growth in which the company is in order to provide the best services to citizens.

It should be noted that this agreement is exclusively between CNT and Disney. The National Telecommunications Corporation has no commercial or contractual relationship with Goltv, so it is not responsible for what happens with the transmissions of the Ecuadoran national soccer championship.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Ecuador)

Ecuador, Uruguay close to signing spectrum renewals with operators

Ecuador, Uruguay close to signing spectrum renewals with operators

Operators Claro and Movistar are involved in the renewal processes in both countries.

Ecuador: Quito Electric Bus and ITS Modernization Project Technical Assistance

Ecuador: Quito Electric Bus and ITS Modernization Project Technical Assistance

Ecuador: Quito Electric Bus and ITS Modernization Project Technical Assistance

DigitalBridge’s LatAm plans include small cell expansions, new tower M&As

DigitalBridge’s LatAm plans include small cell expansions, new tower M&As

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

LatAm ICT investment, financing watch

Tower One Wireless expands footprint in Colombia, Ecuador

Tower One Wireless expands footprint in Colombia, Ecuador

Spotlight: Ecuador's ICT market

Spotlight: Ecuador's ICT market

332,000 people from 53 parishes now have 4G internet thanks to Government program

332,000 people from 53 parishes now have 4G internet thanks to Government program

Looking to the skies: Satellites solving miners' communication issues

Looking to the skies: Satellites solving miners' communication issues

Ecuador plans to speed up its 2022-25 digital transformation agenda

Ecuador plans to speed up its 2022-25 digital transformation agenda

Cirion buys land for new Chilean datacenter

Cirion buys land for new Chilean datacenter

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Mexico 2
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Mexico 1
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago

Other companies in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: General Electric Co.  (GE)
  • General Electric Co. (GE) is a US company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of various products for the generation, transmission, distribution, control and u...
  • Company: Tars Holding, S.A.P.I. de C.V.  (Axity)
  • Axity, formerly called Getronics Holding Mexico, is an ICT company born from the merge of the Mexican firm Intellego and the Mexican and Colombian branches of Getronics. Axity s...
  • Company: Grupo GTD
  • Grupo GTD is a Chilean holding company for telecommunications providers with a focus on large and small and medium businesses (SME), government institutions and the residential ...
  • Company: United Telecommunication Services N.V.  (UTS)
  • United Telecommunication Services N.V. (UTS) is a parent company founded in 1999 which operates telecommunication firms in the Caribbean; offering mobile services which include ...
  • Company: Omdia
  • The English company Ovum Ltd., part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa Group, is a consulting agency which helps its clients to evaluate opportunities, to measure ...
  • Company: One Communications Ltd.  (One Communications)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Entel Perú S.A.  (Entel Perú)
  • Entel Perú S.A. provides mobile telephony solutions in Peru since its incorporation as Nextel del Perú S.A. in 1988. Based in Lima, Entel Perú operates as a subsidiary of the Ch...

Latest news

Brazil, Germany fostering green hydrogen development

Brazil, Germany fostering green hydrogen development

Spotlight: Brazilian banks' tighter approach threatens economic growth

Spotlight: Brazilian banks' tighter approach threatens economic growth

Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project

Guyana advances procurement for gas to energy project

Mexican engineering firm backs US$425mn third Querétaro aqueduct

Mexican engineering firm backs US$425mn third Querétaro aqueduct

CNT and Disney sign commercial agreement

CNT and Disney sign commercial agreement