Colombia assigns 7,500MW of grid capacity

Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Colombia has assigned grid access to power generation projects totaling 7,493MW of installed capacity, energy ministry planning unit UPME said on Monday. 

The entity prioritized non-conventional renewable energy, which comprised more than 90% of total transmission capacity awarded.

Connections were granted for 147 solar photovoltaic projects totaling 5.774MW and 10 wind farms with a combined capacity of 1,238MW. Six offshore wind farms contributing 350MW of added capacity are among the approved projects. 

Another 169MW were registered for seven hydroelectric projects and a new biomass-fired thermoelectric plant. 

UPME said the number of connection requests had risen from 10-15 a decade ago to 843 in the past year. 

"[This] will allow the great potential of renewable energy unconventional energy to be fulfilled, guaranteeing a more reliable and competitive electricity service ... [and] contributing to the change in the country's electrical matrix," UPME general director Adrian Correa said. 

ALSO READ: Data Insights: Chile leads LatAm's 2023 renewables buildout

 According to UPME, the northern departments of Guajira, César and Magdalena were allocated 1,620MW, while Caldas, Quindío and Risaralda in the coffee region were assigned 1,297MW.

The news coincides with government efforts to prioritize investments in non-conventional renewable energy and wean the country off fossil fuels. 

According to BNamericas research, almost 90% of the active projects in UPME's registry are solar or wind developments. The sources currently account for less than 1% of the country's installed capacity.

