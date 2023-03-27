Colombia and Peru
News

Colombia begins drawing up strategic information technology plan

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 27, 2023
Colombia began drawing up an information technology plan that will define the digital transformation strategy for 2023-26.

The work group, led by the ICT ministry through its information technology office, will meet monthly. The first meeting was attended by representatives of postal services, Tecnologías de Computadoras para Educar, spectrum agency ANE, RTVC Sistemas de Medios Públicos, regulator CRC and digital agency AND.

During the meeting, it was decided to promote cooperation between the entities in the ICT sector, identify the main challenges and opportunities, and design joint strategies and action plans.

Colombia’s industry and commerce regulator (SIC) urged mobile phone operators to comply with the free competition regime, the user protection regime, and regulations on privacy and personal data processing.

In a meeting with operators, the watchdog invited the companies to incorporate the highest standards and best business practices that promote the wellbeing of consumers, the protection of the personal data of users and guarantee free competition. 

Peru’s transport and communications ministry (MTC) met with members of academia, the private sector, civil society and professional associations to discuss the future of the fiber optic backbone.

The workshop was held following a series of meetings with different players in the telecommunications sector such as former ministry officials, World Bank experts, consultants, operators, customers of the backbone network, regulator Osiptel and investment promotion agency Proinversión to gather comments on the report of the working group formed last year.

The backbone network is being temporarily operated by the national telecommunications program Pronatel.

Osiptel set at 0.03 soles per minute the maximum applicable charge for calls made by users benefiting from the so-called social rate to fixed and mobile destinations, inside and outside the Telefónica del Perú mobile network. The rate does not include the general sales tax.

Osiptel declared inadmissible a request submitted by América Móvil to implement the correct application of one of the points of the virtual mobile operator access mandate between the company and Dolphin Mobile. Likewise, it decided to evaluate the revision of the methodology to determine the charges and their adjustment mechanism.

In addition, it approved the infrastructure sharing mandate between Huánuco Telecom and public service company Electrocentro.

