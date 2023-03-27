Colombia begins drawing up strategic information technology plan
Colombia began drawing up an information technology plan that will define the digital transformation strategy for 2023-26.
The work group, led by the ICT ministry through its information technology office, will meet monthly. The first meeting was attended by representatives of postal services, Tecnologías de Computadoras para Educar, spectrum agency ANE, RTVC Sistemas de Medios Públicos, regulator CRC and digital agency AND.
During the meeting, it was decided to promote cooperation between the entities in the ICT sector, identify the main challenges and opportunities, and design joint strategies and action plans.
***
Colombia’s industry and commerce regulator (SIC) urged mobile phone operators to comply with the free competition regime, the user protection regime, and regulations on privacy and personal data processing.
In a meeting with operators, the watchdog invited the companies to incorporate the highest standards and best business practices that promote the wellbeing of consumers, the protection of the personal data of users and guarantee free competition.
***
Peru’s transport and communications ministry (MTC) met with members of academia, the private sector, civil society and professional associations to discuss the future of the fiber optic backbone.
The workshop was held following a series of meetings with different players in the telecommunications sector such as former ministry officials, World Bank experts, consultants, operators, customers of the backbone network, regulator Osiptel and investment promotion agency Proinversión to gather comments on the report of the working group formed last year.
The backbone network is being temporarily operated by the national telecommunications program Pronatel.
***
Osiptel set at 0.03 soles per minute the maximum applicable charge for calls made by users benefiting from the so-called social rate to fixed and mobile destinations, inside and outside the Telefónica del Perú mobile network. The rate does not include the general sales tax.
***
Osiptel declared inadmissible a request submitted by América Móvil to implement the correct application of one of the points of the virtual mobile operator access mandate between the company and Dolphin Mobile. Likewise, it decided to evaluate the revision of the methodology to determine the charges and their adjustment mechanism.
In addition, it approved the infrastructure sharing mandate between Huánuco Telecom and public service company Electrocentro.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Peru)
Paola Pierina Lazarte Castillo sworn in as Minister of Transport and Communications
An economist by profession, the new head of the MTC has specialized studies and extensive experience in the sector.
Pronatel executed more than 413 million soles in connectivity projects from January to November
This figure represents 109% of the average cumulative execution in the same period from 2018 to 2021, which was 379 million soles.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ancash Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the La Libertad Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Arequipa Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Ica Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Amazon Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Junín Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Huánuco Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: ICT (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio YOFC Network
- Company: Orocom S.A.C. (Orocom)
- Company: BBGS Abogados - Perú
- Company: Entel Perú S.A. (Entel Perú)
-
Entel Perú S.A. provides mobile telephony solutions in Peru since its incorporation as Nextel del Perú S.A. in 1988. Based in Lima, Entel Perú operates as a subsidiary of the Ch...
- Company: Honeywell Perú, S.A. (Honeywell Perú)
-
Honeywell Perú S.A., a local subsidiary of US-based Honeywell International Inc., started operations in the country in 1998. The firm has an office in Lima which opened in 2008 ...
- Company: Alignet S.A.C. (Alignet)
-
Alignet is a Peruvian specialized company offering technology and security solutions for the payment industry and e-commerce sector. The company developed the EMV 3D Secure prot...
- Company: Wi-Net Telecom S.A.C. (Win)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Electronic Trafic S.A., Sucursal del Perú (Etra Perú)
-
Electronic Trafic SA, Sucursal del Perú, part of the ETRA group with international reach, provides technological solutions in the areas of mobility, traffic and transport networ...