Colombia has published final reports related to studies that evaluate technical criteria and operational requirements for the provision of complementary power grid services.

For conventional power plants whose electricity is dispatched to the national grid, services include frequency control through speed regulators, secondary frequency regulation, voltage and reactive power control and power stabilization, according to industry regulator Creg.

For wind and solar parks, they include frequency regulation through active power/frequency control, secondary frequency regulation, voltage and reactive power control, fast reactive current response and fast frequency response (for wind farms).

"The requirements for complementary services have increased with the penetration of the generation of non-conventional renewable energy sources," Creg said. "Uncertainty related to the variability of the source (speed, wind direction, solar radiation, etc.) has led to a change in the way in which reliability must be guaranteed."

Creg added that the results of the studies would serve as "input for the analysis, evaluation and definition of the requirements of complementary [power grid] services."

The reports, in Spanish, can be seen here, here and here.