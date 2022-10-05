Colombia leaves door ajar for new E&P contracts
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Heavy oil Shale gas Mexican Mix Crude oil Oil sands Onshore Shale Oil Legislation & Regulation NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Natural Gas Brent Type of hydrocarbons Subsea Tight gas Location Geological mapping / Surveys WTI Offshore Deepwater Coalbed methane Taxes & Subsidies Shallow waters Upstream Drilling rigs
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.