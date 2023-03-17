Colombia
Colombia publishes firm energy rules for solar, wind

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Colombian energy sector regulator Creg has published the reliability charge calculation methodology for solar and wind power generators with firm energy obligations.

The resolution applies to plant operators with existing commitments and those wishing to participate in future auctions.

More information, in Spanish, can be seen here and here

Colombia will hold an auction for firm energy obligations in August as the government steps up efforts to guarantee power supply.

Potential participants have until May 24 to formally express their interest with offers due on August 16, according to grid operator and wholesale power market administrator XM.

The auction will offer supply contracts that run from December 1, 2027 to November 30, 2028. It will be open to existing plant operators and developers of new projects.

