Colombian oil and gas industry chamber Campetrol has revised down its near-term rig activity forecast amid growing pessimism among operators.

The number of active rigs is expected to fall to 150 in March, down from highs of 153 in December and 155 in November, the Bogotá-based entity said in its latest monthly report.

Campetrol forecasts 151 rigs in operation in February compared to a previous projection of 154.

"We expect the number of workover rigs to remain constant for the next three months, while the number of drilling rigs ranges from 55 to 57 rigs," the report said.

"A drop in the [number] of drilling rigs is expected due to the revision of drilling budgets and the completion of campaigns by private companies," it added.

Last November, Campetrol warned that "companies will be cautious regarding their investments due to the political situation," alluding to the policies of President Gustavo Petro.

Since taking office last August, Petro has approved a tax reform bill, which places higher duties on fossil fuel companies, while remaining steadfast in his pledge to stop issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses.

In a recent report, the Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP) predicted a 33% decline in private oil and gas investment this year.

ACP said the private sector is on track for outlays of between US$650 and US$700mn in exploration this year, around a third less than the 2022 figure.

Overall exploration investment is expected to decline 4% to US$1.24bn owing to higher capital expenditure from state-run company Ecopetrol.

Combined investment in exploration and production is seen reaching up to US$5.05bn, compared to US$4.88bn in 2022 and US$3.09bn in 2021.

This year's increase can be attributed to an expected 6% jump in production spending, ACP said. Meanwhile, production is forecast to rise 2.1% to 770,000b/d in 2023.