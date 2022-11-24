Colombia
Press Release

Colombia: The Minister of Mines and Energy reported that the decrease in electricity rates in the country has already reached the 4.2% national average

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 24, 2022
Taxes & Subsidies Tariffs Government program Market Prices and Forecasts

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address