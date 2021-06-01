Colombian crude reserves remain at 6.3 years, despite a sharp price drop in 2020
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Subsea Licensing & Concessions Reserves & Stocks Tenders Shale gas Oil sands Shallow waters WTI Deepwater LNG Geological mapping / Surveys Coalbed methane Tight gas Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Crude oil Regasification Drilling rigs Production Heavy oil Upstream Onshore Gas pipelines Offshore Location Mexican Mix
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish