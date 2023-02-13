Colombia's power generation project portfolio has shrunk by more than 20% since President Gustavo Petro assumed office last August amid rising political risk concerns.

Energy ministry planning unit UPME has 278 active projects in its registry with combined capacity of 16,591MW, down from 21,151MW on July 1 last year, according to BNamericas research.

Solar power has seen the biggest decline, accounting for 7,658MW spread among 190 projects compared to 10,517MW from 215 developments last July.

Planned new thermoelectric capacity, meanwhile, has fallen to 1,010MW from 2,560MW and wind initiatives have dipped to 6,671MW from 6,779MW.

Hydropower proposals in UPME's pipeline currently stand at 1,251MW from 61 projects, down from 1,298MW from 39 projects, suggesting a shift toward smaller developments.

There are no active biomass projects in UPME's registry.

Some 137 projects totaling 10,389MW are the subject of initial feasibility studies while 139 (6,080MW) are in the permitting phase. Another 122MW (two projects) are in the final development stage.

The largest active projects in the registry are five offshore wind developments, each of which has proposed capacity of 825MW: Astrolabio, Barlovento, Bergantin, Galeón and Galeta.

Next is the 510MW Bitácora offshore wind complex, the 500MW CSF Continua El Futuro solar park, the 378MW Cerrito wind complex and the 349MW Gualí hybrid plant.

The downward trend coincides with fears that government interference is eroding investor confidence as Petro moves ahead with plans to mute sector regulator Creg.

The administration published a draft decree earlier this month in which it proposed to temporarily assume regulatory powers for the electric power sector.

The plan would give Petro the ability to slash prices as he seeks to ease the financial burden on final consumers. According to official figures, electricity rates rose faster than Colombia's 13.1% inflation rate last year.

The move has drawn scorn from industry stakeholders and analysts, who have raised the possibility of an investor exodus.

"A material structural change in the electricity regulatory environment due to political interference continues to be a concern for electricity generation, distribution, and transmission companies, and indirectly for natural gas distribution and water utilities," Fitch Ratings said last week.

Power project developers have also expressed concerns about licensing bottlenecks – mainly caused by protracted prior consultation requirements – and difficulties in guaranteeing grid connections.