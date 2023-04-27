Colombian power sector eyes 8% investment growth
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Wind Thermo Biomass Mini Hydro Photovoltaic Energy Storage Substations Run of the river Nuclear Water levels Combined cycle Tidal/Wave energy Fossil fuels Fuel oils Coal Generation Offshore Wind Network Upgrades Smart Grids Natural Gas Generation Onshore Wind Secondary Distribution Transmission Lines Hydro Dam Hydro Bunker oil/Diesel oil Transmission
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.