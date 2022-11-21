Colombia's Celsia eyes green bonds to fund renewables expansion
Colombia's Celsia has approved a green bond issuance and placement program worth up to 400bn pesos (US$79mn) to bankroll energy transition projects.
"With this new program, Celsia ... will have at its disposal three green bond issuance and placement programs, aimed at qualified investors, including financial institutions," the Medellín-based company said in a regulatory filing.
Celsia's board also approved an extension of up to four years for the repayment of working capital loans totaling 900bn pesos, among other authorizations.
"The diversification of stock market instruments ... which complement bank loans, allow the organization to have the necessary flexibility to optimize its capital structure and take better advantage of market opportunities that may arise," Celsia said.
In March, Celsia outlined plans to invest US$1bn this year as it develops a raft of solar, wind, transmission and gas-fired thermoelectric projects.
Colombia's EPM eyes creation of renewable energy unit
The new subsidiary would absorb renewable energy projects from EPM's existing portfolio, including 481MW of solar and 364MW of wind capacity.
Ecopetrol disburses financing line for USD 1,200 million for advance payment of credit contracted for the acquisiti...
Ecopetrol disburses financing line for USD 1,200 million for advance payment of credit contracted for the acquisition of ISA
