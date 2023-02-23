Colombia
News

Colombia's Celsia 'on standby' amid political risk concerns

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Onshore Wind Wind Solar Photovoltaic Thermosolar CSP Offshore Wind
Colombia's Celsia 'on standby' amid political risk concerns

Regulatory and fiscal changes to Colombia's electric power sector could hurt long-term investments and slow the clean energy transition, local company Celsia warned on Wednesday.

In a quarterly earnings call, Celsia executives said new tax rules and a proposal by President Gustavo Petro to assume control of sector regulator Creg had shaken market confidence. 

"Undoubtedly it affects the expectation of investors," CEO Ricardo Sierra told analysts. "We are being prudent to take care of our investors' money .... [and] asking the government to reassure investors."

Sierra said Celsia would keep recurring capital expenditures to a minimum this year while capital expansion projects are on standby amid "regulatory and intervention risks."

Santiago Arango, Celsia's vice president of corporate affairs, said Petro's plan to adjust tariffs through his control of Creg – part of a wider objective to tackle inflation – could be anti-constitutional. 

"We believe he cannot [use] the decree specifically to change tariffs because of a law which gives those faculties to Creg," Arango said. "We are waiting for another decree [expected in the coming weeks] in which we can review how it will impact the market."

Celsia's financial and development chief, Esteban Piedrahita, said the government's tax reform bill – approved by congress last November – has deterred solar and wind investment instead of encouraging it.

This is because of a 15% minimum duty that now applies to non-conventional renewable energy developers, which he warned threatens the profitability of some projects.  

In addition, Piedrahita said the sector is concerned by new taxes proposed in the national development plan, published earlier this month, that would directly impact renewables. 

Celsia said it forecasts 2023 capital spending of 600bn pesos (US$121mn), of which 200bn will be allocated to recurring expenses or maintenance. Another 400bn have been earmarked for investments, especially in network upgrades and expansion works.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Colombia)

Petro and petroleum: What's next for Colombia's oil and gas sector?

Petro and petroleum: What's next for Colombia's oil and gas sector?

Nelson Castañeda, the executive president of Colombian oil and gas industry chamber Campetrol, tells BNamericas that the sector hopes to maintain i...

Colombia's Duque issues renewables tax warning

Colombia's Duque issues renewables tax warning

The country’s outgoing leader identified the solar, wind and hydrogen segments as major beneficiaries of the existing tax regime.

Time for LatAm govts to start focusing on improvements to PPPs – IDB study

Time for LatAm govts to start focusing on improvements to PPPs – IDB study

Colombia to proceed with fracking ban

Colombia to proceed with fracking ban

WEBINAR: The future of Colombia

WEBINAR: The future of Colombia

IDB approves US$300mn Colombia sustainable growth loan

IDB approves US$300mn Colombia sustainable growth loan

Petro vs petroleum: Colombia's economic dilemma

Petro vs petroleum: Colombia's economic dilemma

Colombia's clean energy ramp-up seen hitting near-term growth

Colombia's clean energy ramp-up seen hitting near-term growth

The key changes awaiting Colombia under president-elect Petro

The key changes awaiting Colombia under president-elect Petro

Report warns of Colombia election risk as oil sector shudders

Report warns of Colombia election risk as oil sector shudders

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies in: Political Risk & Macro (Colombia)

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

Brazilian carriers ramp up IT datacenters shutdown amid cloud migration

Brazilian carriers ramp up IT datacenters shutdown amid cloud migration

Colombia's Celsia 'on standby' amid political risk concerns

Colombia's Celsia 'on standby' amid political risk concerns

What's driving the medium-term optimism of Brazil's train manufacturers

What's driving the medium-term optimism of Brazil's train manufacturers

Liberty Latin America reports Q4 & FY 2022 results

Liberty Latin America reports Q4 & FY 2022 results