Regulatory and fiscal changes to Colombia's electric power sector could hurt long-term investments and slow the clean energy transition, local company Celsia warned on Wednesday.

In a quarterly earnings call, Celsia executives said new tax rules and a proposal by President Gustavo Petro to assume control of sector regulator Creg had shaken market confidence.

"Undoubtedly it affects the expectation of investors," CEO Ricardo Sierra told analysts. "We are being prudent to take care of our investors' money .... [and] asking the government to reassure investors."

Sierra said Celsia would keep recurring capital expenditures to a minimum this year while capital expansion projects are on standby amid "regulatory and intervention risks."

Santiago Arango, Celsia's vice president of corporate affairs, said Petro's plan to adjust tariffs through his control of Creg – part of a wider objective to tackle inflation – could be anti-constitutional.

"We believe he cannot [use] the decree specifically to change tariffs because of a law which gives those faculties to Creg," Arango said. "We are waiting for another decree [expected in the coming weeks] in which we can review how it will impact the market."

Celsia's financial and development chief, Esteban Piedrahita, said the government's tax reform bill – approved by congress last November – has deterred solar and wind investment instead of encouraging it.

This is because of a 15% minimum duty that now applies to non-conventional renewable energy developers, which he warned threatens the profitability of some projects.

In addition, Piedrahita said the sector is concerned by new taxes proposed in the national development plan, published earlier this month, that would directly impact renewables.

Celsia said it forecasts 2023 capital spending of 600bn pesos (US$121mn), of which 200bn will be allocated to recurring expenses or maintenance. Another 400bn have been earmarked for investments, especially in network upgrades and expansion works.