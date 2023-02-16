Colombia
Press Release

Colombia's Celsia to repurchase shares

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Wind Fuel oils Thermo Photovoltaic Energy Storage Biomass Onshore Wind Secondary Distribution Mini Hydro Bunker oil/Diesel oil Smart Grids Rural Electrification systems Hydro Thermosolar CSP Hydro Dam Coal Generation Renewable Solar Primary Distribution Generation Network Upgrades Water levels Offshore Wind Radial Natural Gas Generation Nuclear Tidal/Wave energy Geothermal Fossil fuels Combined cycle Run of the river

This Celsia statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

The Board of Directors of Celsia SA approved to submit for consideration of the General Assembly of Shareholders at its next regular meeting, the authorization to carry out a repurchase of Company shares up to an amount of COP 300,000 million for a period of 3 years. Medellin, February 15, 2023

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

The World Bank Supports Climate Action in Colombia with a US$ 1 Billion Loan

The World Bank Supports Climate Action in Colombia with a US$ 1 Billion Loan

The World Bank Supports Climate Action in Colombia with a US$ 1 Billion Loan

Colombia's Afinia outlines US$2bn investment plan

Colombia's Afinia outlines US$2bn investment plan

The company invested 1.2tn pesos in 2021 and 2022 in total, a figure that was slightly below budget because of supply chain bottlenecks related to ...

Brazil’s Odata ups renewables drive with self-generation project

Brazil’s Odata ups renewables drive with self-generation project

Scala issues US$380mn in green bonds for datacenter investments

Scala issues US$380mn in green bonds for datacenter investments

Colombia advances plans for energy storage buildout

Colombia advances plans for energy storage buildout

Colombia eyes gas production ramp-up, exports

Colombia eyes gas production ramp-up, exports

In November, Colombia's energy reservoirs closed at 87.1%

In November, Colombia's energy reservoirs closed at 87.1%

EPM signed its first credit contract linked to sustainability

EPM signed its first credit contract linked to sustainability

Hidroituango passes final tests, begins operations

Hidroituango passes final tests, begins operations

Colombia's Celsia to tap new credit line

Colombia's Celsia to tap new credit line

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Termocol
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Termosolo 2
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Termosolo 1
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Ethuss S.A.S.  (Grupo Ethuss)
  • Grupo Ethuss SAS is a Colombian company that through its subsidiaries provides engineering, supply, production, construction, assembly, operation, repair and maintenance service...
  • Company: Aecom Technical Services Inc.  (Aecom Colombia)
  • Aecom Technical Services Inc. (Aecom Colombia) is the local office of the international infrastructure consulting firm AECOM. The company has been present in the South American ...

Latest news

Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Challenger seeking Uruguay acreage farm-out, green energy opportunities

Challenger seeking Uruguay acreage farm-out, green energy opportunities

Snapshot: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth

Snapshot: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth