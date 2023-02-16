Colombia's Celsia to repurchase shares
This Celsia statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
The Board of Directors of Celsia SA approved to submit for consideration of the General Assembly of Shareholders at its next regular meeting, the authorization to carry out a repurchase of Company shares up to an amount of COP 300,000 million for a period of 3 years. Medellin, February 15, 2023
