Colombia's environment agency rejects license for US$500mn tram line
Bogotá mayor Claudia López reported that the country's environmental review agency (ANLA) rejected the license application for the US$543mn Regiotram de Occidente tram project.
The decision means the only electric train project that has been awarded in Colombia is halted. It is possibly the only light rail line that could be opened by President Gustavo Petro, López said.
The mayor added that she is concerned about the decision because the Regiotram de Occidente is a very important project for Cundinamarca department and Bogotá and she hopes it will continue.
According to López, Cundinamarca and regional rail authority SAS, which oversees the project, will deliver the information requested to ANLA as soon as possible.
Departmental agency Veeduría Regional Madrid-Cundinamarca said ANLA rejected the application due, among other reasons, to flaws in the geographic storage model, lack of incorporation of wetlands, flaws in the modeling of contaminant dispersions and lack of land use conflict information.
Construction and operation of the tram line was awarded in 2019 to China’s Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CECC).
The project has been in the pre-construction stage since the middle of last year. According to the official schedule, the construction phase was to begin this month to start operations in April 2026.
López also said the head of infrastructure agency ANI, William Camargo, assured her that alternatives will be sought to finance the US$395mn Accesos Norte II project, construction on which should begin this year.
The 17.8km route seeks to ease traffic congestion between Bogotá and the rest of Cundinamarca department.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Colombia inks over US$900mn Buenaventura-Buga highway contract with Sacyr
The works involve completing a second roadway to turn the corridor into a divided highway, which will improve connections between Colombia's main p...
Colombia infrastructure watch
The National Infrastructure Agency, in addition to continuing to structure projects, will be strengthened to lead the concessioned transport infras...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Combine technical, administrative and financial efforts for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the cota variant in the municipality of cota in the department of cundinamarca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of roads and public space associated with the industrial zones of Montevideo and Puente Aranda in the city of Bogotá DC Group 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of the Avenida Jorge Uribe Botero road corridor from 134th Street to 151st Street and complementary works in Bogota, DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Contract the construction of the priority health care center - verbenal caps of the integrated sub-network of northern ese health services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Termotécnica Coindustrial S.A. (Termotécnica Coindustrial)
-
Termotécnica Coindustrial S.A. is a Colombian company engaged in development of electric and oil projects within Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama. Its engineering...
- Company: Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios S.A. (EDEMSA)
-
Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios S.A. (Edemsa), founded in 1965 under the name of Eléctricas de Medellín Ltda., is an electrical infrastructure development company....
- Company: Alcaldía de Medellín
-
As the governing body of the city of Medellín the mayor's office is responsible for all dealings relating to ongoing infrastructure developments within its boundaries. The city ...
- Company: Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol)
-
Colombian infrastructure firm Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol S.A.S.) focuses on urban works, with an emphasis on concession partnerships. Its major projects include...
- Company: Lamitech S.A.S. (Lamitech)
- Company: Autopista Río Magdalena, S.A.S (Autopista Río Magdalena)
-
Autopista Río Magdalena, S.A.S., a subsidiary of Spanish construction and concessionaire group Aleatica (formerly known as OHL Concesiones), won a tender for Colombia's US$700mn...
- Company: AR Construcciones S.A.S. (AR Construcciones)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...