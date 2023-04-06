Colombia
News

Colombia's environment agency rejects license for US$500mn tram line

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Passenger transport Light rail / Interurban train
Bogotá mayor Claudia López reported that the country's environmental review agency (ANLA) rejected the license application for the US$543mn Regiotram de Occidente tram project.

The decision means the only electric train project that has been awarded in Colombia is halted. It is possibly the only light rail line that could be opened by President Gustavo Petro, López said.

The mayor added that she is concerned about the decision because the Regiotram de Occidente is a very important project for Cundinamarca department and Bogotá and she hopes it will continue.

According to López, Cundinamarca and regional rail authority SAS, which oversees the project, will deliver the information requested to ANLA as soon as possible.

Departmental agency Veeduría Regional Madrid-Cundinamarca said ANLA rejected the application due, among other reasons, to flaws in the geographic storage model, lack of incorporation of wetlands, flaws in the modeling of contaminant dispersions and lack of land use conflict information. 

Construction and operation of the tram line was awarded in 2019 to China’s Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CECC).

The project has been in the pre-construction stage since the middle of last year. According to the official schedule, the construction phase was to begin this month to start operations in April 2026.

López also said the head of infrastructure agency ANI, William Camargo, assured her that alternatives will be sought to finance the US$395mn Accesos Norte II project, construction on which should begin this year.

The 17.8km route seeks to ease traffic congestion between Bogotá and the rest of Cundinamarca department.

