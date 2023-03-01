Peru
Press Release

Community sets fire near duct of the Norperuano Pipeline

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Social conflicts Oil Pipelines Environmental conflict

By Petroperu

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

A group of residents of the Santa Rosa native community of the Manseriche district, in the Loreto region, set fire near the pipeline of the Norperuano Pipeline (ONP), affecting the construction of surveillance booths in the area and endangering their integrity and the neighboring populations.

The protesters keep the accesses blocked and do not allow Petroperú to carry out its activities between kilometers 318 and 326 of the ONP, for which reason the decision was made to withdraw the surveillance personnel who guard the valve at kilometer 320.

These acts of vandalism violate security measures and prevent the entry of Petroperú personnel and its contractors to Santa Rosa to hold the meetings they have been demanding.

Regarding their demands, Petroperú reiterated that it has been negotiating with the Manseriche District Municipality and other local authorities the execution of an aquaculture project that will benefit Santa Rosa and other native communities.

In this sense, it asks the protesters to stop the measure of force that, by affecting the integrity of the pipeline -added to the fire- could generate an explosion with fatal consequences. Likewise, it reiterates its willingness to dialogue with the necessary security guarantees.

The ONP is a National Critical Asset that contributes to the development of the country, which is why it must be protected by all Peruvians to guarantee a safe and sustained operation of the transportation of hydrocarbons, safeguarding the integrity of people and the care of the environment.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Residents express concern over future of embattled Peru block 8

Residents express concern over future of embattled Peru block 8

The jungle acreage has faced years of socio-environmental wrangling.

How Petroperú looks to trim losses after 2022 plunge

How Petroperú looks to trim losses after 2022 plunge

The national oil company is betting on the new Talara refinery to improve its financial and operational profile.

New Talara Refinery in start-up stage complies with legal permits

New Talara Refinery in start-up stage complies with legal permits

MINEM receives visits from investors, who propose to develop projects for the Petrochemical Industry in Peru

MINEM receives visits from investors, who propose to develop projects for the Petrochemical Industry in Peru

CAF and MINEM come together to develop gas infrastructure projects for the entire south of the country

CAF and MINEM come together to develop gas infrastructure projects for the entire south of the country

Petroperú starts diesel production at the New Talara Refinery

Petroperú starts diesel production at the New Talara Refinery

MINEM and indigenous communities of the Corrientes river join efforts to reactivate operations in Block 8

MINEM and indigenous communities of the Corrientes river join efforts to reactivate operations in Block 8

Petroperú reports a new attack against the North Peruvian Pipeline in Amazonas

Petroperú reports a new attack against the North Peruvian Pipeline in Amazonas

New Talara Refinery starts production of cleaner fuels

New Talara Refinery starts production of cleaner fuels

PetroTal Announces Significant Increases in 2022 Year-End Oil Reserves

PetroTal Announces Significant Increases in 2022 Year-End Oil Reserves

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 95
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: Block 131
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Block 130
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block III
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block XIII
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block Z-61
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Refinería La Pampilla S.A.A.  (La Pampilla)
  • La Pampilla Refinery S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Spanish oil company Repsol S.A., incorporated in 1994 for production of high octane gasoline, diesel and petroleum liquefied gas f...
  • Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
  • CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...
  • Company: Unna Energía S.A.  (UNNA)
  • Unna Energía SA, formerly GMP SA, is a subsidiary company of the Peruvian engineering company AENZA SAA (formerly Graña y Montero), dedicated to the operation of infrastructure ...

Latest news

Southern Cone watch: Complementary services tender, grid work, market entry, bill hike

Southern Cone watch: Complementary services tender, grid work, market entry, ...

Telefónica Hispam planning to plow ahead with fruitful cooperation strategy

Telefónica Hispam planning to plow ahead with fruitful cooperation strategy

Enel Chile may tap Argentina for more piped gas this year

Enel Chile may tap Argentina for more piped gas this year

Peru power project developers secure land rights

Peru power project developers secure land rights

HostDime looks to buy land for first Peru, Argentina datacenters this year

HostDime looks to buy land for first Peru, Argentina datacenters this year