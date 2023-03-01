By Petroperu

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

A group of residents of the Santa Rosa native community of the Manseriche district, in the Loreto region, set fire near the pipeline of the Norperuano Pipeline (ONP), affecting the construction of surveillance booths in the area and endangering their integrity and the neighboring populations.

The protesters keep the accesses blocked and do not allow Petroperú to carry out its activities between kilometers 318 and 326 of the ONP, for which reason the decision was made to withdraw the surveillance personnel who guard the valve at kilometer 320.

These acts of vandalism violate security measures and prevent the entry of Petroperú personnel and its contractors to Santa Rosa to hold the meetings they have been demanding.

Regarding their demands, Petroperú reiterated that it has been negotiating with the Manseriche District Municipality and other local authorities the execution of an aquaculture project that will benefit Santa Rosa and other native communities.

In this sense, it asks the protesters to stop the measure of force that, by affecting the integrity of the pipeline -added to the fire- could generate an explosion with fatal consequences. Likewise, it reiterates its willingness to dialogue with the necessary security guarantees.

The ONP is a National Critical Asset that contributes to the development of the country, which is why it must be protected by all Peruvians to guarantee a safe and sustained operation of the transportation of hydrocarbons, safeguarding the integrity of people and the care of the environment.