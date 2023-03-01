Statement from Law, Environment and Natural Resources (DAR)

Wednesday, March 1, 2022.- The Ministry of Energy and Mines has announced the signing of a new contract to reactivate Block 192 (former Block 1AB), a controversial block due to the impacts caused in indigenous territories and fragile ecosystems due to the contamination registered by more than 40 years.

According to Report No. 77-2015-OEFA-DS/HID , OEFA officially recognizes 1,963 contaminated sites and points; however, 1,199 of them are not included in any Environmental Management Instrument for their remediation. Up to now, the characterization and prioritization work has been carried out only in 32 of them, which represents 2.6% of the total attention. On the other hand, between 2000 and 2019, 233 spills occurred, registering as the project with the highest number of incidents (1).

Within this framework, it is essential to warn about the risks represented by starting operations without having previously remediated the areas or repaired the rights of those affected. For this reason, it is necessary to previously implement health, safety or safeguards protocols for the people who have suffered the impacts of the contamination of these territories.

Transparency first

It should be noted that it is the first time in the history of this lot that a State company assumes its operation, since since its inception it was operated by private companies. For this reason, it will be necessary to first implement actions for prevention, remediation and recovery of the environment in the area; the fair distribution of the collection of royalties and canons; and the monitoring of socio-environmental commitments. All this with due transparency of information to ensure that the benefits of extractive activities reach the communities and that the implemented projects serve to cover their needs.

Currently, the Loreto region is part of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), through which the State, the Loreto Regional Government and companies have committed to publish information on the distribution and use of the canon and overcharge for better service to communities in areas of oil activities (2). For this reason, the State must act responsibly and comply with its commitments, since Block 192 is located in territories with historical situations of violation of rights, where oil activity has not shortened the economic gaps or brought solutions for the communities.

Likewise, it is necessary to make transparent compliance with the 99 prior consultation agreements committed to the indigenous peoples who live in the area of influence of the lot, of which the creation of a Social Fund administered by the communities themselves is one of the most important ( 3). Information on socio-environmental impacts must be public, since it involves the rights of indigenous peoples. Likewise, a comprehensive relationship strategy with the communities must be implemented for the prevention of conflicts and the environmental protection of the area.

Block 192 is located in the provinces of Datem del Marañón and Loreto, having in its area of influence a total of 25 native communities identified as Quechua, Achuar and Kichwa peoples in the Corrientes, Pastaza and Tigre river basins.

With the signing of this contract between Perupetro and Petroperú.SA, the exploitation of the lot would be enabled for 30 years, with which the state company would become the most important operator in the country, since it would be in charge of a lot that would increase national production. by 25%. This responsibility assigned to Petroperú SA must go hand in hand with the generation of greater technical, budgetary and dialogue capacities with the indigenous peoples.

