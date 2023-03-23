Costa Rica highway modernization to conclude this month
The US$90mn modernization of the Limonal-Cañas stretch of Costa Rica’s Norte Interamericana highway in Guanacaste province will mostly conclude March 31, local media reported.
Funds were provided by the Inter-American Development Bank and works included 20km of widening to four lanes and new bypasses and pedestrian bridges.
Completing the modernization will take three more months, public works and transport minister Luis Amador was quoted as saying. “There are several road safety elements that will not be complete, like pedestrian crossings,” he said.
Spain’s Azvi carried out the works, which were delayed 28 months due to paperwork issues.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Costa Rica attempts to revive US$1.5bn San José interurban train
The president declared the project a national priority to force a legislative assembly decision on the US$550mn loan the Central American Bank for ...
For the CONAVI model comptroller it is exhausted
The Comptroller General of the Republic, Marta Acosta, assured that the Conavi model is exhausted since between 2014 and 2021, 49 audit reports, 10...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Limón Cruise and Marina Terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Pacific Terminal (Costa Rica)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Huetar Norte new airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Barranca - Limonal highway widening and La Angostura widening
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Taras and La Lima Overpasses
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Reactivation of the Pacific Railroad
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: William Allen Taylor Hospital (New Turrialba Hospital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Atlantic transshipment megaterminal (AMEGA - MTA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Expansion of National Route No. 27 Corridor San José- Caldera
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Cañas-Barranca highway widening, Cañas-Limonal stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Asesorías Geotec S.A.
- Company: HASKONING NEDERLAND B.V. MARITIME
- Company: Consorcio Boma-Impasa-Cicsa-Alate
- Company: Millán Ingeniería
- Company: Autopistas del Sol S.A. (Globalvia Costa Rica) (Autopistas del Sol Costa Rica)
-
Costa Rican concessionaire Autopistas del Sol holds a 25-year concession contract to build, operate and maintain the San José-Caldera highway, which opened in January 2010. The ...
- Company: L.C.R. Logística S.A.
- Company: John Orrison Consulting