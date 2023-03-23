The US$90mn modernization of the Limonal-Cañas stretch of Costa Rica’s Norte Interamericana highway in Guanacaste province will mostly conclude March 31, local media reported.

Funds were provided by the Inter-American Development Bank and works included 20km of widening to four lanes and new bypasses and pedestrian bridges.

Completing the modernization will take three more months, public works and transport minister Luis Amador was quoted as saying. “There are several road safety elements that will not be complete, like pedestrian crossings,” he said.

Spain’s Azvi carried out the works, which were delayed 28 months due to paperwork issues.