Mexico
Press Release

Credicorp Capital Asset Management and SURA Investment Management achieve, through UPI, an important transaction in Mexico in the infrastructure sector

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Highways - Roads Highway Operator

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address