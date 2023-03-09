Oil and gas companies are preparing to bring on stream 1,496 exploration and production (E&P) projects in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to BNamericas data.

Much of the upstream activity is in Brazil, where 14 floating, production, offloading and storage (FPSO) vessels are in the pre-construction or construction phase amid surging investments in pre-salt areas deep below the Atlantic.

The 21 projects for which capital expenditure forecasts have been made available will require a combined outlay of US$28.5bn

The largest of these is the P-82 FPSO owned by Brazilian federal oil company Petrobras, slated for investments of US$3.05bn.

It is followed by Petrobras' P-80 and P-83 FPSO projects, which have projected capex of US$2.9bn and US$2.8bn. ExxonMobil has the most capital-intensive development outside of Brazil: the US$2bn Prosperity FPSO in Guyana.

A report published this week by Rystad Energy cited Brazil and Guyana as key growth areas in global upstream activity.

It said offshore greenfield investments alone would exceed US$100bn globally this year, boosted by projected spending of US$23bn in Brazil and US$7bn in Guyana.

"Brazil state giant Petrobras plans to deploy 16 FPSOs across six fields before the end of this decade, while growth in the Guyanese Stabroek block will also contribute to regional expansion," the report said.

In its latest business plan, Petrobras forecasts capex of US$78bn for the 2023-27 period, up 15% from the previous business plan (2022-26). The E&P segment is seen accounting for 83% of the total, down one percentage point from the previous plan, while 12% would go for refining, up three points.

Pre-salt remains the focus, with 67% of the planned five-year outlay while the Equatorial Margin is due to receive 50% of the US$6bn exploration capex, compared with 38% in the previous plan. In addition, Petrobras has earmarked US$20bn for the chartering of new production platforms.

"Brazil has a robust approval pipeline in place for the next three years with no fewer than 20 projects expected to be approved and at least 10 new FPSO awards," Sofia Forestieri, upstream analyst at Rystad Energy, told BNamericas in a recent interview.

"That being said, the current outlook sees production surpassing the 5Mb/d mark by 2029. If more discoveries are made and this aforementioned yet-to-find potential is unearthed, Brazil could be looking at output close to 6Mb/d by the mid-2030s."

BNamericas expects upstream activity in Guyana and Suriname to continue surging as new discoveries catapult production and encourage further exploration investments.

The Guyana-Suriname basin continues to be a global hotspot for exploration," Westmount Energy chairman Gerard Walsh said in October.

"An industry focus on 'advantaged barrels' resulting from the unique combination of prospect sizes, reservoir quality, low carbon intensity and low breakeven metrics is likely to see exploration drilling maintained offshore Guyana for some time to come," he added.

Additional reporting by João Montenegro