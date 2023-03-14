Chile and Argentina
Developer resubmits US$66mn Chile solar-battery project

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
A US$66mn solar PV-battery storage project was resubmitted for environmental review in Chile.

Developer Oenergy is planning to build the facility, Chirihue, in Coquimbo region.

Work involves a 24MWp solar farm, a battery system with 9MW injection capacity and a 3.7km medium-voltage transmission line, according to documents filed with environmental review agency SEA.

Earlier this year SEA did not accept the project for processing.

On account of economic feasibility aspects, various projects entering the system have battery storage components. The biggest by installed capacity is the 140MW wind, 252MWp solar PV and 624MW battery hybrid park Pampas, filed by utility AES Gener and requiring outlay of US$800mn.

ALSO READ: Chile’s 5 biggest renewables-storage projects

***

A renewable energy project sought grid access in Córdoba province, Argentina, according to a resolution from power sector regulator Enre.

Parque Solar Villa de María de Río Seco requested authorization to connect a 20MW solar PV park of the same name to infrastructure of provincial energy firm Epec. Also Parque Solar Villa de María de Río Seco Mater sought the green light to connect a 10MW solar plant of the same name to Parque Solar Villa de María de Río Seco.

