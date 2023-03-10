The Dominican Republic’s national energy commission (CNE) has recommended to the executive branch that a definitive solar concession be granted to EGE Haina.

The company is the country’s largest private power generator, and the proposed concession is for the 68.4MWn (80MWp) Sajoma project in La Cuesta, Santiago province.

“The electrical analyses showed that the new injection of electricity in the indicated point does not cause the networks under its influence to exceed the thermal capacity of the associated elements,” the CNE said in its recommendation.

The government agency also highlighted EGE Haina’s own funds for such projects in addition to financial products with local banks (BHD, Banco Popular Dominicano and Banco de Reservas Dominicano) with which it has open lines of credit for a combined 4.12bn pesos (US$75mn).

Power regulator SIE previously gave its no-objection to the recommendation for the concession which was requested last May.

The concession will be for 25 years once the contract is signed and falls under renewable energy incentives law 57-07 which includes tax breaks, among other benefits.

In January, EGE Haina was the country’s second largest electricity producer, accounting for 14% of output, after state power holding group CDEEE with 26%, information from grid coordinator OC shows.

The CNE and EGE Haina recently inked the definitive contract for the 76MWn (90MWp) Esperanza solar project.

The company's development pipeline also includes solar projects Girasol (phase 2) and Tornasol, and wind projects Sajoma I and II.

EGE Haina installed capacity

