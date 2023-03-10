DomRep’s largest private power producer in line for solar concession
The Dominican Republic’s national energy commission (CNE) has recommended to the executive branch that a definitive solar concession be granted to EGE Haina.
The company is the country’s largest private power generator, and the proposed concession is for the 68.4MWn (80MWp) Sajoma project in La Cuesta, Santiago province.
“The electrical analyses showed that the new injection of electricity in the indicated point does not cause the networks under its influence to exceed the thermal capacity of the associated elements,” the CNE said in its recommendation.
The government agency also highlighted EGE Haina’s own funds for such projects in addition to financial products with local banks (BHD, Banco Popular Dominicano and Banco de Reservas Dominicano) with which it has open lines of credit for a combined 4.12bn pesos (US$75mn).
Power regulator SIE previously gave its no-objection to the recommendation for the concession which was requested last May.
The concession will be for 25 years once the contract is signed and falls under renewable energy incentives law 57-07 which includes tax breaks, among other benefits.
In January, EGE Haina was the country’s second largest electricity producer, accounting for 14% of output, after state power holding group CDEEE with 26%, information from grid coordinator OC shows.
The CNE and EGE Haina recently inked the definitive contract for the 76MWn (90MWp) Esperanza solar project.
The company's development pipeline also includes solar projects Girasol (phase 2) and Tornasol, and wind projects Sajoma I and II.
[insight#260217536]
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Dominican Republic grants solar concessions, greenlights studies
Meanwhile, three provisional concessions expire, including one for an 800MW gas-fired project.
Minister and deputy ministers attend a presentation of a study on the use of green hydrogen in the Dominican Republic
Minister and deputy ministers attend a presentation of a study on the use of green hydrogen in the DR
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Quisqueya 3 Combined Cycle Power Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Energy Solar del Este Cabreto I photovoltaic park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Natural World Energy solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Las Placetas Hydro Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Los Granadillos wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Photovoltaic Park EDP-Baní Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Las Parras Energy
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: La Victoria photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Payita solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Martí solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Migdal Energía SAS (Migdal Energía)
- Company: Corporación Dominicana de Empresas Eléctricas Estatales (CDEEE)
-
This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us. ________________________________________________...
- Company: DRG Energy, S. R. L. (DRG Energy)
- Company: Mercedes Adames Ingeniería
- Company: Atuc Solar Dominicana SRL