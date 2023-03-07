Colombia
News

Ecopetrol bemoans 'uncertainty' after latest pipeline attack

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Crude oil Oil Pipelines
Ecopetrol bemoans 'uncertainty' after latest pipeline attack

Colombian state-run energy company Ecopetrol said the latest bomb attack on an oil pipeline caused environmental damage and fomented "uncertainty" in surrounding communities.

Clean-up efforts were underway on Tuesday after an explosion ripped through a section of pipeline connecting the Lisama dehydration plant at the La Cira Infantas field to the Barrancabermeja refinery. 

"The attack did not affect people but it did cause environmental damage due to the ... spilled fluids, and uncertainty in the communities surrounding Ecopetrol's operations," read a company statement. 

It added that police were currently investigating the incident, with repair work slated for the coming days. 

Ecopetrol did not say if production had been affected. 

Despite a 2016 peace deal that ended Latin America's longest and deadliest armed conflict, Colombia remains ravaged by violence, with attacks on oil and gas infrastructure still a common occurrence.

Since 2021, La Cira Infantas has been the target of 11 attacks: four in 2021, six in 2022 and one this year, according to the Bogotá-based company.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Colombian oil chamber forecasts rig decline amid political risk

Colombian oil chamber forecasts rig decline amid political risk

Overall active rigs fell from a 2022 peak of 156 in September to 154 in October, 59 of which were for drilling and 95 for workovers.

Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production

Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production

BNamericas talks with Joel Moser, CEO of US-headquartered energy transition project developer First Ammonia, about developments in Latin America an...

Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing

Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing

IDB issues Colombia green urea consultancy call

IDB issues Colombia green urea consultancy call

Colombia's Ecopetrol sets 1,000MW renewables target

Colombia's Ecopetrol sets 1,000MW renewables target

Enel 2023-2025 strategy: repositioning of businesses and geographies, focus on sustainable electrification

Enel 2023-2025 strategy: repositioning of businesses and geographies, focus on sustainable electrification

NG Energy successfully tests 11.2, 18.2 and 21.2 MMSCF/D from 3 zones respectively in the Cienaga de Oro formation at Brujo-1X

NG Energy successfully tests 11.2, 18.2 and 21.2 MMSCF/D from 3 zones respectively in the Cienaga de Oro formation ...

President Pedro Castillo announces Colombia's support for the massification of gas

President Pedro Castillo announces Colombia's support for the massification of gas

Colombia's GEB outlines US$2bn investment plan

Colombia's GEB outlines US$2bn investment plan

Colombia: Minenergía and ANH review 380 contracts in search of reserves that support the Just Energy Transition

Colombia: Minenergía and ANH review 380 contracts in search of reserves that support the Just Energy Transition

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block LLA-47
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Block VIM 8
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Kalé area
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: ODL JV Ltd.  (ODL JV)
  • ODL JV ltd., formerly Pacific Midstream Ltd., operates as a subsidiary of Canadian energy firm Frontera Energy Corporation. Through the subsidiary's 35% interest in Oleoducto de...
  • Company: Gemcoal S.A.S.  (Gemcoal)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Morelco S.A.S.  (Morelco)
  • Morelco is an engineering and construction firm, part of CUMBRA, a company with a regional presence with 87 years of experience. The company provides construction and assembly s...

Latest news

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum

How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related

Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related

Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths

Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths