Ecopetrol bemoans 'uncertainty' after latest pipeline attack
Colombian state-run energy company Ecopetrol said the latest bomb attack on an oil pipeline caused environmental damage and fomented "uncertainty" in surrounding communities.
Clean-up efforts were underway on Tuesday after an explosion ripped through a section of pipeline connecting the Lisama dehydration plant at the La Cira Infantas field to the Barrancabermeja refinery.
"The attack did not affect people but it did cause environmental damage due to the ... spilled fluids, and uncertainty in the communities surrounding Ecopetrol's operations," read a company statement.
It added that police were currently investigating the incident, with repair work slated for the coming days.
Ecopetrol did not say if production had been affected.
Despite a 2016 peace deal that ended Latin America's longest and deadliest armed conflict, Colombia remains ravaged by violence, with attacks on oil and gas infrastructure still a common occurrence.
Since 2021, La Cira Infantas has been the target of 11 attacks: four in 2021, six in 2022 and one this year, according to the Bogotá-based company.
