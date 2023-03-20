Colombia
Ecopetrol creates innovation unit, secures Bancolombia loan

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Colombian state-run oil producer Ecopetrol has announced the creation of a subsidiary focusing on innovation and technology.

The new company, dubbed Econova, will be headquartered in Spain, with Ecopetrol owning 100% of its share capital.

"Our presence in Spain allows us to be in the European Union, gain early access to developing technology and international financing sources, promoting the entry of the Ecopetrol Group into the global ecosystem," read an Ecopetrol statement. 

It added that Econova would be key to "accelerating a fair and sustainable energy transition" as the country attempts to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. 

Meanwhile, Ecopetrol has received approval from Colombia's finance ministry to secure a 1tn-peso (US$207mn) credit line with private lender Bancolombia

The facility is available until December 16, 2024, and stipulates a five-year maturity from the date on which the first disbursement is made. 

"The resources will be used in their entirety to pay commitments derived from existing credit obligations," the company said in a regulatory filing. 

