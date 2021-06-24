Ecopetrol reports the extension of the exclusivity period in connection with the potential acquisition of 51.4% stake in Interconexión Eléctrica S.A. - ISA and gives an update on the financing sources
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, June 24, 2021
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish