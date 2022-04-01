Ecuador
Press Release

Ecuador will launch a bidding round for Campo Amistad in the second half of 2022

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 01, 2022
Tight gas Onshore Natural Gas Mexican Mix Crude oil Brent Heavy oil Shale gas  Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Shale Oil Subsea Licensing & Concessions Tenders WTI Deepwater Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Coalbed methane Upstream Location Shallow waters Drilling rigs Offshore

