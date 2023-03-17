Ecuador
Ecuadoran lawmakers formally call for impeachment of president Lasso

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Politics Social conflicts
With signatures from 59 supporting lawmakers, members of former president Rafael Correa's UNES coalition and the PSC party, among others, have presented a request to impeach President Guillermo Lasso.

The 55-page text accuses Lasso of crimes against the public administration.

The request is based on an investigation by a legislative committee controlled by the opposition, which was launched after an online media outlet published allegations of corruption in state-owned companies, implicating Lasso's brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera.

The legislative administration council (CAL) was due to meet on Friday evening (March 17) to assess the request, after which it must go to the constitutional court, which can either admit or reject it.

If the constitutional court denies the request, it will be archived, but if it decides to accept it, the impeachment process will begin, with the petition and supporting documents being submitted to the oversight committee of the national assembly, which would have 30 days to recommend whether or not impeachment proceedings should be started.

The lawmakers levelling charges against Lasso in the document are Viviana Veloz of UNES, who chaired the committee that was investigating alleged corruption in the Lasso government; Pedro Zapata of the PSC; Mireya Pazmiño, a former lawmaker of Pachakutik, the political branch of the indigenous peoples' movement; and Rodrigo Fajardo of the leftist ID party.

Veloz told reporters that the impeachment process was aimed at establishing the political responsibilities of the president, whom she accused of "protecting the links of a criminal structure in public companies."

In a statement from the communications secretariat of the presidency, the government said that the request "entirely lacks political and legal elements that would support a process against the president, instead having the sole objective of attacking the institutional structure of the Ecuadoran State and democracy itself."

In a recent meeting with foreign media, Lasso said that he does not rule out resorting to the constitutional mechanism of "cross death", which would allow him to dissolve the national assembly to call early presidential and legislative elections.

Local analysts believe that if the impeachment request is admitted by the constitutional court, Lasso will indeed use this measure, which will allow him to govern via decrees until new elections are held.

