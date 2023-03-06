Ecuador
Analysis

Ecuador's President Lasso closer to being impeached

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Politics Legal issues / Legal Advice

With 104 votes in favor, out of a total of 137 members and 125 of those present, Ecuador's national assembly approved on Saturday the report of a legislative commission that investigated alleged cases of corruption and recommended the impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso.

Although the vote is not binding and the assembly is not obliged to accept its conclusions, the number of votes achieved suggests there will be a majority to initiate the process.

Among the causes, the constitution states that a president can be impeached for crimes against the security of the State, extortion, bribery, embezzlement or illicit enrichment.

The report approved by the assembly recommended the impeachment of Lasso for crimes against the public administration by omission. The investigation by the opposition-controlled commission was launched after an online news outlet published claims of corruption in state companies, in which Lasso’s brother-in-law Danilo Carrera was said to be involved.

CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The impeachment process will depend on a pronouncement by the constitutional court, the highest body of the judiciary.

Prior to that, lawmakers must present to the speaker of the legislature a request to proceed, with the charges and evidence that will be presented.

The request must be signed by a third of the members of the assembly, that is, 46 legislators.

The members of the UNES group, which has 47 seats in congress and whose leader is former president Rafael Correa, announced in recent days that they would present the request.

Once the application is submitted, it goes to the administration council of the legislature. If it meets the requirements established by law, this body must send the request to the constitutional court, which can accept or reject it.

If the request is accepted, it will go to the oversight commission of the assembly, which has 30 days to recommend possible impeachment.

After that, the speaker of the national assembly has five days to decide whether to proceed with a vote in the full assembly.

Before the vote is called, the president must present his defense.

To approve the impeachment, two thirds of the assembly members are required to approve it, that is 92 votes.

Experts say the entire process leading up to a final vote could take at least two months.

