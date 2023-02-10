El Salvador expects 3 bypass projects to be ready this year
Two bypass projects in El Salvador that will connect with the US$410mn Francisco Morazán viaduct and expansion of CA01W (Los Chorros) and the San Salvador metropolitan area, will be finished this year.
The head of the public works and transport ministry (MOP), Romeo Rodríguez Herrera, told local news outlet TCS that the San Juan Opico bypass will soon be ready for vehicle access.
“We’re about to inaugurate it and habilitate vehicular flow. That will happen this month. We’re looking at some additional works in the surrounding areas, but it will be ready for vehicles in February,” he said.
The Sacacoyo bypass, which is smaller and whose construction site is located near the end of the Claudia Lars peripheral, has reached 50% progress and will likely be ready for vehicle access in some three months.
“The two bridges are now complete, what is left is the construction of the ramps and we would expect to have those finished in three months in order to habilitate access for vehicles,” said Rodríguez.
A third bypass project that was started in July 2022 at Redondel Integración, has reached progress of around 35% and is likely to be completed this year, Rodríguez said.
