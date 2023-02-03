El Salvador
El Salvador to award US$400mn Los Chorros road contract this month

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 03, 2023
El Salvador to award US$400mn Los Chorros road contract this month

The government of El Salvador expects to award a US$412mn contract to build the Francisco Morazán viaduct and expand the CA01W highway in the coming weeks, public works minister Romeo Rodríguez said on Thursday. 

“Yesterday [February 1] we received the construction bids for the Chorros project. We expect to award the contract this month to give the go-ahead soon,” he said during a radio interview. He did not reveal any details of which companies submitted bids. 

The works were tendered under process number LPIR NO. 01/2022 on procurement website Comprasal, under the title “Construction of viaduct and expansion of CA01W highway (Los Chorros stretch), between Monseñor Romero Highway and CA01W, in the municipalities of Santa Tecla, Colón and San Juan de Opico, in La Libertad department.” 

The works of the project were split into three sections, but will be carried out under a single contract.

The MOP recently announced that construction will take up to two years. It received economic bids for the contract to supervise construction from South Korea’s Dohwa Engineering and a consortium formed by South Korean firm Pyungh Engineering and Spain’s Intecsa-Inarsa.

The project is part of the western corridor masterplan to improve mobility, safety and logistics, and promote trade.

