Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Caribbean wind stakes
BRAZIL
Patria Investments, Shell and Mitsubishi Hitachi agree financing for Marlim Azul thermoelectric plant in Brazil
Patria Investments, Shell and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPS) on Thursday announced an agreement with Brazil’s state-owned development bank, BNDES, to finance the 565 MW gas-powered Marlim Azul Energia thermoelectric plant in Macaé in Rio de Janeiro State.
FinancialWire
Published: 12/20/2019
Norsk Hydro ASA - Power outage affecting production at Paragominas and Alunorte
On December 18, a transmission tower overturned, ceasing power supply to Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine in Brazil, temporarily halting the production at the mine.
ENP Newswire
Published: 2019-12-20
Voltalia Secures 90MW Power Sale Contract In Brazil
Voltalia secured a 90MW power sale contract for a future wind farm at its Canudos complex in the northeastern state of Bahia.
Reuters News
Published: 2019-12-20
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
GAM Capital Acquires an Equity Stake in Parques Eólicos del Caribe (PECASA)
The investment fund management company, GAM Capital, through its closed-end fund, GAM Energía, acquired an equity stake in Parques Eólicos del Caribe, SA (Pecasa) -- a 50 MW wind farm located in El Copey, province of Monte Cristi, northwest of the Dominican Republic, for an undisclosed amount.
Business Wire
Published: 2019-12-20
PANAMA
New Ferries Reach Panama Canal
B.C. Ferries 'first hybrid-electric vessels have reached the Panama Canal on their way to Victoria. The battery-powered ferries are designed to be fully electric once there is sufficient charging capability to supply the vessels with enough power.
Victoria Times Colonist
Published: 2019-12-20
PUERTO RICO
Ten Puerto Rican schools receive resilient microgrids
A year after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico and left millions without power, Rocky Mountain Institute has equipped schools to withstand future weather events and grid outages to continue providing education to students.
Renewable Energy Magazine
Published: 2019-12-20
REGIONAL
Latin American Gas Engine Market has Been Projected to Grow
The Latin American gas engine market has been projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% in the forecast years of 2019-2027.
Business Wire
Published: 2019-12-20
VENEZUELA
Venezuela's Christmas lights glow after a dark year
After a tumultuous year in Venezuela with unprecedented blackouts, the country's government has put up brilliant displays of Christmas lights, trying to spread a little holiday cheer.
Associated Press Newswires
Published: 2019-12-20
