Electricity production in Peru was 5,289 GWh during 2022
Statement Ministry of Energy and Mines
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
January 27, 2023
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), through the General Directorate of Electricity, reported that the total production of electrical energy registered nationwide at the end of December 2022, including Isolated Systems and the National Interconnected Electrical System (SEIN ) of Peru amounted to 5,289 gigawatt hours (GWh), which meant an increase of 5.9% compared to the same month of 2021.
According to the report called "Main indicators of the electricity sector at the national level", prepared by MINEM specialists, of the total registered 5,135 GWh (97%) was generated for the electricity market and 154 GWh (3%) was for use own, that is, this energy was produced by industrial companies, such as oil, sugar, mining, among others.
The increase in electricity production is based on the progressive economic reactivation of the various industries at the national level, the same ones that have been overcoming the difficult situation they went through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the last two years.
Regarding the source of electricity generation, the report indicates that the hydroelectric plants produced 2,157 GWh, that is, 29% less than what was generated in December 2021, due to the low flow that the rivers presented in this period; and on the side of the thermal units that use natural gas, these registered 2,611 GWh, that is, 65% more than what was produced in the same period last year.
Regarding the generation with non-conventional renewable energy resources (RER) (solar, wind, bagasse and biogas), in the last month of 2022 it accumulated a production of 264 GWh, that is, 1% less than the figure registered in a similar period of 2021. This amount of energy represents 5% of national production during the period analyzed.
