Peru
Press Release

Electricity production in Peru was 5,289 GWh during 2022

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 27, 2023
Natural Gas Generation Onshore Wind Photovoltaic Hydro Dam
Electricity production in Peru was 5,289 GWh during 2022

Statement Ministry of Energy and Mines

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

January 27, 2023

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), through the General Directorate of Electricity, reported that the total production of electrical energy registered nationwide at the end of December 2022, including Isolated Systems and the National Interconnected Electrical System (SEIN ) of Peru amounted to 5,289 gigawatt hours (GWh), which meant an increase of 5.9% compared to the same month of 2021.

According to the report called "Main indicators of the electricity sector at the national level", prepared by MINEM specialists, of the total registered 5,135 GWh (97%) was generated for the electricity market and 154 GWh (3%) was for use own, that is, this energy was produced by industrial companies, such as oil, sugar, mining, among others.

The increase in electricity production is based on the progressive economic reactivation of the various industries at the national level, the same ones that have been overcoming the difficult situation they went through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the last two years.

Regarding the source of electricity generation, the report indicates that the hydroelectric plants produced 2,157 GWh, that is, 29% less than what was generated in December 2021, due to the low flow that the rivers presented in this period; and on the side of the thermal units that use natural gas, these registered 2,611 GWh, that is, 65% more than what was produced in the same period last year.

Regarding the generation with non-conventional renewable energy resources (RER) (solar, wind, bagasse and biogas), in the last month of 2022 it accumulated a production of 264 GWh, that is, 1% less than the figure registered in a similar period of 2021. This amount of energy represents 5% of national production during the period analyzed.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Peru)

MINEM facilitates access to LPG, electricity and natural gas for homes and vehicles for the benefit of millions of Peruvians

MINEM facilitates access to LPG, electricity and natural gas for homes and vehicles for the benefit of millions of ...

Through the FISE program, programs are implemented that provide savings of 50% to 70% compared to electricity or traditional fuels

Peru power generation capacity to jump nearly 700MW this year

Peru power generation capacity to jump nearly 700MW this year

The growth will be led by what will be the country’s largest wind farm, the Punta Lomitas plant.

Ecuador: Ministry of Energy and Mines adds 320 MW to supply the energy demand in the country

Ecuador: Ministry of Energy and Mines adds 320 MW to supply the energy demand in the country

Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massification of natural gas

Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massific...

Sale of electrified vehicles closes with historical figure in 2022

Sale of electrified vehicles closes with historical figure in 2022

Peru: Portfolio of rural electrification projects for northern regions exceeds S/ 1,196 million

Peru: Portfolio of rural electrification projects for northern regions exceeds S/ 1,196 million

Peru issues second call for Ecuador power link

Peru issues second call for Ecuador power link

Peru- MINEM: Portfolio of rural electrification projects in 2023 exceeds S/ 2,073 million

Peru- MINEM: Portfolio of rural electrification projects in 2023 exceeds S/ 2,073 million

Peru- MINEM: Electricity production in November 2022 was 5,085 GWh nationwide

Peru- MINEM: Electricity production in November 2022 was 5,085 GWh nationwide

Chile’s Colbún secures environ nod for Peru renewable energy projects

Chile’s Colbún secures environ nod for Peru renewable energy projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Parque Eólico Tres Hermanas S.A.C.
  • Parque Eólico Tres Hermanas S.A.C. is an energy company tasked with building and operating the 90MW-plus Tres Hermanas wind farm in Ica, Peru. The company is a subsidiary of Spa...
  • Company: New Energy Perú S.A.C.  (New Energy Peru)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Argentine gas deliveries to Chile climbed steadily in 2022

Argentine gas deliveries to Chile climbed steadily in 2022

Honduras seeks expressions of interest for dam works

Honduras seeks expressions of interest for dam works

How China’s SPIC plans to become a top 3 private generation player in Brazil

How China’s SPIC plans to become a top 3 private generation player in Brazil

Jobs in Mexico's extractive, electricity industries slide 1.5% in 2022

Jobs in Mexico's extractive, electricity industries slide 1.5% in 2022

El Salvador updates progress on 2 infra projects

El Salvador updates progress on 2 infra projects