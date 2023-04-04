This is a machine translation of Microsoft's press release

Elo , one of the main payment technology companies in Brazil, presents to the market a new partnership with Microsoft and Avanade, designed to conquer a new standard of time-to-market – cycle of conception, strategy and product offer. Today, the company manages an ecosystem with more than 43 million active cards for a market with more than 4.5 billion financial transactions, on average, per year.

Microsoft Azure will be at the forefront of this transformation, with Avanade's integration support for the journey to the cloud. “This journey will be a turning point in our IT governance, Infrastructure and Cloud solutions, the fundamental aspect of this new step”, says Eduardo Merighi, CTO of Elo. “We are in the process of reinventing tech and expanding our business fronts: data, consulting and fostering innovation, which will be an inseparable part of our core business”, he adds.

For this initiative, which seeks to accelerate Elo's transformation process to have sources of income beyond financial operations, a strong management team from the three companies was formed, to ensure that cloud migration strategies are aligned and enable a leveraging business and User Experience.

“This strategic partnership catalyzed by the strengths of the Microsoft cloud, Avanade's advisory expertise and Elo's strategic vision turns into a unique opportunity to accelerate the company's time-to-market. With it, we bring greater efficiency enabled by the cloud, creating levers of business value that expand innovation in products and services and, thus, improve the experience of Elo's customers and partners”, comments Fabio Hasegawa, president of Avanade Brasil.

“We want to escape the commonplace and have more experimentation, agility, security and high-level partners – such as Microsoft and Avanade – that will reposition us in the most intelligent market gaps and really accessible to our business model”, analyzes Elo's CTO

Among Elo's investment, management and methodology priorities in 2023 are training people, attracting young talent, fostering female leadership for core technology chairs (today it exceeds 60% of the staff) and a renewed Customer Experience sector ( CX). For this, it is investing heavily in services, products and customized projects (data consulting, for example) for the entire market.

“Our goal is to support Elo on its transformation journey and we are excited to be the cloud provider that will enable this process aligned with Avanade's advisory expertise. Microsoft Azure is a secure, compatible and scalable cloud platform that will allow Elo to advance its main business priorities with its ecosystem”, says Júlio Gomes, Vice President of Financial Services at Microsoft Brazil.

“We want to participate in other moments of our customers' experience, which precede and improve the final act of purchase, where we already have expertise and national recognition with core card business”, concludes ELO's CTO.

About Elo

Elo is one of the main Brazilian payment technology companies. With eleven years in the market, it has more than 43 million active cards, in partnership with more than 40 issuers. Its acceptance encompasses 8.7 million active establishments across the country, in addition to 200 countries and territories. Elo is one of the Best Companies to Work For, according to the 2022 Great Place to Work Financial Institutions ranking.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital, cloud and consulting services, industry solutions and design-led experiences across the Microsoft ecosystem. Every day, our 58,000 professionals in 26 countries make a genuine human impact for our clients, their employees and their customers. We are recognized, along with Accenture, as the Microsoft Global SI Partner of the Year more than any other company. With the most Microsoft certifications (over 60,000) and 18 (of 18) Gold-level Microsoft competencies, we are uniquely positioned to help companies grow and solve their toughest challenges. We are a people-first company, committed to providing an inclusive workplace where employees feel comfortable being their authentic selves. As a responsible company, we are building a sustainable world and helping young people in underrepresented communities reach their potential. Majority-owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com .

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation in the era of the intelligent cloud and the intelligent edge. Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. The company has been in Brazil for 33 years and is one of the subsidiaries of Microsoft Corporation, founded in 1975, which is present in over 190 countries. From July 2021 to June 2022, the company invested more than US$ 15 million in donations and discounts for non-profit entities, impacting more than 2,000 institutions with software donations, purchase discounts and support for training projects. With the launch of the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub, 443 new startups were approved, totaling 703 supported startups, which together have consumed USD 11,898,488.00 of Azure cloud credits.



