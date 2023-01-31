This is an automated translation of the original release published in Portuguese.



By Energisa

January 31, 2023

Grupo Energisa announced this Tuesday, January 31, investments of around R$ 6 billion in 2023, reinforcing the strategy of growth and diversification of the Company's portfolio. The value is almost 10% higher than planned for 2022, in addition to being the highest volume in the Group's history for an annual cycle.

“We are creating a complete ecosystem of energy solutions. We provide essential services to more than 20 million people in 862 municipalities in all regions of Brazil, keeping regulated distribution and transmission services at the heart of our value proposition, which ensure reliability, universalization and access to electricity for all. At the same time, our growth also provides for portfolio diversification, including distributed generation, generation and sale of energy for the free market and value-added services offered through (re)energisa”, says Ricardo Botelho, CEO of Grupo Energisa.

Distribution, the Group's business base, will allocate its investments to expanding networks and connecting new consumer units, improving quality and service provision to customers, adapting to regulatory requirements, as well as expanding access to energy to regions remotest areas of Brazil, through the 'Mais Luz para Amazônia' and 'Luz para Todos' programs. Among the distributors, the highlight is Energisa Mato Grosso, which will receive more than R$ 900 million, driven mainly by the demands of agribusiness in the State.

(re) energisa will be responsible for R$ 1.1 billion in investments destined to the production of renewable energy, value-added services and other energy solutions, such as battery storage technologies, for sale to individual and corporate clients in several regions from the country. “Grupo Energisa is ready to meet the most diverse needs of our customers for energy services and electricity sales, capitalizing on our centenary experience in the sector”, adds Botelho.

