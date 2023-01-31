Energisa announces investments of more than R$ 6 billion for 2023
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Portuguese.
By Energisa
January 31, 2023
Grupo Energisa announced this Tuesday, January 31, investments of around R$ 6 billion in 2023, reinforcing the strategy of growth and diversification of the Company's portfolio. The value is almost 10% higher than planned for 2022, in addition to being the highest volume in the Group's history for an annual cycle.
“We are creating a complete ecosystem of energy solutions. We provide essential services to more than 20 million people in 862 municipalities in all regions of Brazil, keeping regulated distribution and transmission services at the heart of our value proposition, which ensure reliability, universalization and access to electricity for all. At the same time, our growth also provides for portfolio diversification, including distributed generation, generation and sale of energy for the free market and value-added services offered through (re)energisa”, says Ricardo Botelho, CEO of Grupo Energisa.
Distribution, the Group's business base, will allocate its investments to expanding networks and connecting new consumer units, improving quality and service provision to customers, adapting to regulatory requirements, as well as expanding access to energy to regions remotest areas of Brazil, through the 'Mais Luz para Amazônia' and 'Luz para Todos' programs. Among the distributors, the highlight is Energisa Mato Grosso, which will receive more than R$ 900 million, driven mainly by the demands of agribusiness in the State.
(re) energisa will be responsible for R$ 1.1 billion in investments destined to the production of renewable energy, value-added services and other energy solutions, such as battery storage technologies, for sale to individual and corporate clients in several regions from the country. “Grupo Energisa is ready to meet the most diverse needs of our customers for energy services and electricity sales, capitalizing on our centenary experience in the sector”, adds Botelho.
About Energisa
With 117 years of history, Energisa is the largest private group with national capital in the Brazilian electricity sector. We are an ecosystem of products and services aimed at leading energy transformation, connecting people and companies to the best energy solution and building a more sustainable world.
Our portfolio comprises 10 distribution companies, 12 transmission concessions, large-scale renewable generation, an innovative brand of energy solutions -- (re)energisa --, with distributed generation from renewable sources, commercialization of energy in the free market and value services aggregate, in addition to a shared services center, a contact center company and fintech Voltz, the first in the segment of public energy service companies.
We transform energy into comfort and development for more than 20 million people in 862 municipalities in all regions of the country and generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil's electricity distributors ‘are meeting demand for connections’
Speaking to BNamericas in this interview, the president of the Brazilian association of power distributors (Abradee) Marcos Madureira, questions th...
Energisa announces investments of more than R$ 6 billion for 2023
The amount is the largest in the group's history in a single year; distribution maintains the pace of contributions and is the basis for the growth...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: São Gonçalo 18 photovoltaic plant (São Gonçalo III photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
13 minutes from now
- Project: Serra do Seridó Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Oitis 8 wind farm (Oitis wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Oitis 7 wind farm (Oitis wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Oitis 22 wind farm (Oitis wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Tocantinzinho
- Current stage:
- Updated:
24 hours ago
- Project: Ventos de São Roque 18 wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Serra do Seridó VI wind farm (Serra do Seridó complex - phase I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Assuruá 4 III wind farm (Assuruá wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Assuruá 4 IV wind farm (Assuruá wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Central Eólica Aventura II S.A. (Central Eólica Aventura II)
-
Central Eólica Aventura II is a Brazilian power generation company, incorporated in 2013 and acquired by EDP Renováveis Brasil in 2017. Through Brazil's A-6 power auction(2017),...
- Company: Gás Natural Açu Ltda. (GNA)
-
Gás Natural Açu Ltda. (GNA), founded in 2010 and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, is a Brazilian company aimed at LNG storage and production which operates as a subsidiary of th...
- Company: Brasil Bio Fuels S.A. (Brasil BioFuels)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. (CTG Brasil)
-
China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp. It is involved in the area of electric power generation and has hydroelectric plants and wind...
- Company: Biometria Consultoria e Projetos
- Company: Voith Hydro Ltda. (Brasil) (Voith Hydro Brasil)
-
Voith Hydro Ltda. is one of the Brazilian units of Voith Hydro, a joint venture formed in 2000 between German manufacturers Voith and Siemens. The company supplies technologies ...
- Company: Allonda Energia S.A. (Allonda)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Scatec Solar Brazil B.V. (Scatec Solar Brasil)
-
Scatec Solar Brazil B.V. (Scatec Solar) is the Brazilian subsidiary of Norwegian independent solar power company Scatec Solar. The company was established in 2017 and holds an 8...
- Company: Andritz Hydro Ltda. (Andritz Hydro Brasil)
-
Andritz Hydro Brasil Limitada is the local unit of Austrian technology group Andritz AG's hydro division. The company is responsible for the area of automation and pumps, and ha...