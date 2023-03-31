Energisa Brazil wins gas distribution privatization tender
Energisa won the privatization tender of gas distribution firm ES Gás, operating in Brazil’s Espírito Santo state, offering 1.423bn reais (US$280mn), a premium of 7.28%.
The auction took place on Friday at São Paulo’s stock exchange B3.
Colombia’s Promigas, which participated as GR RJ 010 Empreendimentos e Participações, offered the second highest bid, with 1.419bn reais.
ES Gás handles the distribution of piped natural gas and operates in the residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, air conditioning, cogeneration and thermoelectric segments, totaling more than 74,320 consumer units.
Espírito Santo holds 51% of the company's voting capital, while Vibra Energia holds 49% and 60.3% of total capital.
Energisa has 10 electric power distribution companies in Brazil, in addition to 12 transmission concessions and a large renewable generation portfolio, and is active in the power commercialization business.
Its capex forecast for 2023 is 6bn reais.
The company had been considered a possible buyer in previous gas distribution auctions, such as those of Gaspetro and Sulgás, but did not participate.
“Perhaps Energisa has appeared now because [Espírito Santo state] is a smaller concession, less complex than others. It may be an entry to gain experience and muscle to compete for other assets,” a local analyst told BNamericas, requesting anonymity.
"For the state of Espírito Santo it is very welcome because it provides a company with more freedom to make new investments," the source added.
Energisa said in a statement that the ES Gás acquisition is in line with its strategy to diversify its portfolio in a new segment with high growth potential and operational and administrative synergies with its other business lines.
Other gas distributors that may be sold include Copel’s Compagás, in Paraná state, and Gasmig, in case Minas Gerais holding Cemig is privatized.
The biggest surprise of the ES Gás tender was the absence of Compass Gás e Energia, which bought Gaspetro and Sulgás in 2021 and 2022. A possible reason for the absence is the risk of disapproval of the operation by antitrust authority Cade, given the verticalization of the Cosan group, which owns Compass.
'Brazil and Argentina will strengthen energy integration and transition,' says Brazilian minister
The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, met with a delegation from Argentina, headed by the country's Secretary of Energy, Flávia Royón.
Petrobras' output fell 3.2% in 2022
Even so, the company managed to reach the output target established in its business plan.
