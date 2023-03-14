Chile
Entel Chile looks to migrate 85% of IT operations to the cloud by year-end

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Chilean telco Entel looks to end 2023 with 85% of its IT operations migrated to the cloud after having closed 2022 with an advance of 80%.

The announcement was made by Helder Branco, Entel Chile's IT operations manager, during an event held by Oracle, one of its cloud partners.

The company, which uses six cloud providers for its IT needs, spends some US$15mn a year on cloud projects.

Entel's digital transformation and migration to the cloud began in 2015 and was reinforced in 2018 with the agreement with Oracle. The cloud allowed the company to have greater elasticity in difficult times such as the pandemic.

“We want to migrate more towards SaaS and IaaS [software and infrastructure as a service] to achieve higher levels of performance, security and availability,” Branco said.

Entel currently has around 4,000 virtual machines and 30,000 virtual processing units.

The next step is to move towards a “cloud native” model, using containers.

In addition, Entel wants to take advantage of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to achieve a "zero touch" automated model.

PROGRESS

The company has already moved most of its business, operations and enterprise (OSS/BSS) applications, including Oracle applications, to Oracle Cloud regions in Chile and Brazil. This migration allowed the telco to save 50% compared to their own datacenters, according to the company.

In addition, using the cloud allows savings on availability and stability, it said.

Its most critical databases, on the other hand, were migrated to Exadata Cloud@Customer, Oracle's on-premise cloud offering, improving performance by 150%.

As part of this transformation, Entel sold its datacenters in Chile and Peru last year for US$705mn.

