Entel Chile looks to migrate 85% of IT operations to the cloud by year-end
Chilean telco Entel looks to end 2023 with 85% of its IT operations migrated to the cloud after having closed 2022 with an advance of 80%.
The announcement was made by Helder Branco, Entel Chile's IT operations manager, during an event held by Oracle, one of its cloud partners.
The company, which uses six cloud providers for its IT needs, spends some US$15mn a year on cloud projects.
Entel's digital transformation and migration to the cloud began in 2015 and was reinforced in 2018 with the agreement with Oracle. The cloud allowed the company to have greater elasticity in difficult times such as the pandemic.
“We want to migrate more towards SaaS and IaaS [software and infrastructure as a service] to achieve higher levels of performance, security and availability,” Branco said.
Entel currently has around 4,000 virtual machines and 30,000 virtual processing units.
The next step is to move towards a “cloud native” model, using containers.
In addition, Entel wants to take advantage of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to achieve a "zero touch" automated model.
PROGRESS
The company has already moved most of its business, operations and enterprise (OSS/BSS) applications, including Oracle applications, to Oracle Cloud regions in Chile and Brazil. This migration allowed the telco to save 50% compared to their own datacenters, according to the company.
In addition, using the cloud allows savings on availability and stability, it said.
Its most critical databases, on the other hand, were migrated to Exadata Cloud@Customer, Oracle's on-premise cloud offering, improving performance by 150%.
As part of this transformation, Entel sold its datacenters in Chile and Peru last year for US$705mn.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Chile)
Chile lawyers/project advisers talk opportunities, investor appetite
BNamericas talks to Cristián Casanova and Pedro Felipe Iñiguez, partners at Chilean boutique law firm NDI Abogados.
Sonda seeks investors for its datacenter business
Options include strategic associations, joint ventures, or the direct or indirect partial sale of its Chilean, Colombian and Brazilian datacenter a...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: BG2 Data Center (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Antarctic Scientific Hub (Antarctic Submarine Cable)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Cancun
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Guadalajara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: MX2 Data Center Expansion (Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ministerio de Economía, Fomento y Turismo de la República de Chile (Ministerio de Economía de la República de Chile)
-
Chile's ministry of economy, development, and tourism is a government agency established in Santiago since 1930 responsible for designing and monitoring the implementation of pu...
- Company: Fundación Chile
-
Fundación Chile is a private corporation engaged in developing projects to promote innovation in areas such as food, biotechnology, aquaculture, water and environment, energy an...
- Company: Storbox S.A. (Storbox)
-
*This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us.* Storbox, part of the Iron Mountain group, prov...
- Company: Almendral S.A. (Almendral)
-
Almendral S.A. is a Chilean holding founded in 1981 in Santiago de Chile which is controlled by the business groups Gianoli, Hurtado Vicuña, Consorcio, Izquierdo Menéndez, Matte...
- Company: BT Academy S.A. (BT Academy)
-
BT Academy is the result of the idea to offer a fresh alternative to current know-how industry requirements, complemented by innovative education models with the ability to resp...
- Company: Tecnología y Servicios S.A. (Tecnovan S.A.)
-
TECNOVAN is a specialized IT provider that develops solution, services and projects in data security and networking. The company has specialized personnel in each of its specifi...