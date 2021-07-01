EP Petroecuador and Repsol Ecuador sign an operational technical cooperation agreement
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, July 01, 2021
Shale Oil Subsea Tight gas Natural Gas Offshore Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Shale gas Oil sands Onshore Location Shallow waters Upstream Heavy oil Brent WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Upstream Company Crude oil Coalbed methane Public-private partnership (PPP) NYMEX Light Sweet Crude
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish