EP Petroecuador begins the progressive shutdown of wells in the Amazon after the fall of the bridge over the Marker River
Petroecuador Statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
According to resolutions No. MEM-VH-2023-0006-RM and No. PETRO-PGG-2023-0007-RS, of February 23, 2023, which declare Force Majeure in the oil sector, today EP Petroecuador started the progressive shutdown of the wells located in the oil fields operated by the public company in the Amazon Region, a measure that was taken due to the suspension of the pumping of crude oil by the SOTE Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System and the OCP Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline (operated by OCP Ecuador SA) and fuel by the Shushufindi - Quito pipeline.
As part of the plan contemplated for this process, the consortiums that provide their services to the assets were notified and work is being done in a coordinated manner with them to find options to minimize the impact on the locations and thus execute a planned and controlled shutdown. This was announced by the General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, during an overflight carried out this morning over the Marker River area, Napo province, where she verified the current situation of the area and the contingency and drainage work in SOTE, carried out by teams from the public oil company and the Army Corps of Engineers.
The General Manager (S) informed that the necessary measures will be adopted to protect and guarantee the continuity of the company's operations, optimizing the available storage systems and the timely provision of hydrocarbons to meet internal demand, during the validity of the Force Major, which will be in force until operations resume in the oil pipelines and the polyduct.
Regarding exports, he pointed out that on Wednesday a shipment of Oriente crude was sent to the company Marathon Supply LLC., and the rest of the contractual commitments with international companies will be scheduled, once this declaration is passed, according to what notified to the companies.
EP Petroecuador is working urgently to overcome this emergency and will continue to report progress on a timely basis.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update
Ecuador and Colombia 2022 Exploration Programs Remain On-Track
General Manager of EP Petroecuador, Ítalo Cedeño: "We have recovered oil production by 99%"
“There are trips, slanders in social networks, but when one has a clear conscience, there is no problem; that will not stop our goals.”
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Pascuales-Cuenca polyduct
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Esmeraldas - Pascuales
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Quinindé-Pacífico Refinery Pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Monteverde-Chorrillo transportation and distribution of LPG
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block Pañayacu Norte
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Esmeraldas refinery rehabilitation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 years ago
- Project: Block 29
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 years ago
- Project: Block 22
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block 28
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block 20
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Corpetrolsa S.A. (Corpetrolsa)
-
The Ecuadorian group of companies Corpetrolsa is dedicated to the commercialization of petroleum derivatives and land, river and sea transportation. Its fleet of tanker trucks i...
- Company: Wayra Energy
- Company: Orionoil ER S.A. (Orionoil ER)
-
Orionoil ER S.A., the Ecuadorian branch of the Singaporean Orion Energy Pte Limited incorporated in 2013 in Cumbayá, explores, exploits, and trades hydrocarbons. In 2014, Oriono...
- Company: Enercam S.A. (Enercam)
- Company: Drillcotec
- Company: Ministerio de Energía y Recursos Naturales No Renovables de la República del Ecuador (MERNNR)
-
Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources was created in 2018 by the merger by absorption of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Resources, the Mini...
- Company: Tesca Ingeniería del Ecuador, S.A. (Tesca)
-
Tesca Ingeniería del Ecuador, S.A. (Tesca) is an Ecuadorian engeering and construction company, branch of the Spanish firm Mantenimientos, Ayuda a la Explotación y Servicios, S....
- Company: SK Ecuador