Petroecuador Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

According to resolutions No. MEM-VH-2023-0006-RM and No. PETRO-PGG-2023-0007-RS, of February 23, 2023, which declare Force Majeure in the oil sector, today EP Petroecuador started the progressive shutdown of the wells located in the oil fields operated by the public company in the Amazon Region, a measure that was taken due to the suspension of the pumping of crude oil by the SOTE Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System and the OCP Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline (operated by OCP Ecuador SA) and fuel by the Shushufindi - Quito pipeline.

As part of the plan contemplated for this process, the consortiums that provide their services to the assets were notified and work is being done in a coordinated manner with them to find options to minimize the impact on the locations and thus execute a planned and controlled shutdown. This was announced by the General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, during an overflight carried out this morning over the Marker River area, Napo province, where she verified the current situation of the area and the contingency and drainage work in SOTE, carried out by teams from the public oil company and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The General Manager (S) informed that the necessary measures will be adopted to protect and guarantee the continuity of the company's operations, optimizing the available storage systems and the timely provision of hydrocarbons to meet internal demand, during the validity of the Force Major, which will be in force until operations resume in the oil pipelines and the polyduct.

Regarding exports, he pointed out that on Wednesday a shipment of Oriente crude was sent to the company Marathon Supply LLC., and the rest of the contractual commitments with international companies will be scheduled, once this declaration is passed, according to what notified to the companies.

EP Petroecuador is working urgently to overcome this emergency and will continue to report progress on a timely basis.