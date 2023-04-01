This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

This week, EP Petroecuador launched, in a record time of two days, a four-inch-diameter gas pipeline, from the Lago Central processing stations to Lago Norte, in Block 56, province of Sucumbíos, with the purpose of send through this transport infrastructure the gas from the separators that comes from the exploration and production activity itself, for its optimization and massification of volume for future investment projects.

The General Manager (S), María Elisa Soledispa, informed that these actions are carried out in a first phase, as part of the implementation of the plan to shut down the traditional lighters located in the area of influence of this oil installation, which avoided losses of production and later the decrease of 1200 BPPD.

Within the schedule of activities at the Lago Central Station, it is planned to continue with the installation of the formation water heaters to optimize the dehydration processes.

These works will allow the use of gas from the boot of the Lago Central Station washing tank as fuel gas for the first train of formation water heaters, avoiding the combustion of production gas from traditional burners.

EP Petroecuador ratifies its commitment to develop the country's hydrocarbon resources efficiently, complying with the environmental and social responsibility policies of the Government of Ecuador.