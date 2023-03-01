Petroecuador Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Starting at 7:20 p.m. on February 28, 2023, EP Petroecuador began the start-up process for pumping crude oil through the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE), after completing the preventive and insurance work on this transportation infrastructure as a result of the rupture of the bridge over the Marker River, and the instability of the soil and H frames that supported it, in the province of Napo.

The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, thanked the timely work carried out by the company's technicians together with the personnel of the Army Corps of Engineers, whose result allowed, in less than seven days, to advance with the works on schedule despite the adverse weather conditions in the area. He indicated that SOTE is currently pumping 13,750 barrels per hour, therefore, in the next few hours, it is expected to progressively restart the wells that were turned off in the Amazon fields, after the declaration of Force Majeure.

In the case of the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, work continues to secure its pipeline, which will be located under the SOTE to take advantage of the infrastructure already installed. These works are more than 40% complete and operations and fuel pumping are expected to resume starting this Friday, March 3.

Likewise, once these preventive tasks are completed, the eighth variant of the SOTE and the sixth of the Poliducto will be built on the mountain, in order to ensure continuity in operations and prevent them from being affected by situations related to the increase in flow in the Marker River.