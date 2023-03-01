EP Petroecuador resumed pumping crude through SOTE
Petroecuador Statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Starting at 7:20 p.m. on February 28, 2023, EP Petroecuador began the start-up process for pumping crude oil through the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE), after completing the preventive and insurance work on this transportation infrastructure as a result of the rupture of the bridge over the Marker River, and the instability of the soil and H frames that supported it, in the province of Napo.
The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, thanked the timely work carried out by the company's technicians together with the personnel of the Army Corps of Engineers, whose result allowed, in less than seven days, to advance with the works on schedule despite the adverse weather conditions in the area. He indicated that SOTE is currently pumping 13,750 barrels per hour, therefore, in the next few hours, it is expected to progressively restart the wells that were turned off in the Amazon fields, after the declaration of Force Majeure.
In the case of the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, work continues to secure its pipeline, which will be located under the SOTE to take advantage of the infrastructure already installed. These works are more than 40% complete and operations and fuel pumping are expected to resume starting this Friday, March 3.
Likewise, once these preventive tasks are completed, the eighth variant of the SOTE and the sixth of the Poliducto will be built on the mountain, in order to ensure continuity in operations and prevent them from being affected by situations related to the increase in flow in the Marker River.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Updates
Achieved Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of Approximately 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago
Ecuador launched the Intracampos II Round, which plans to attract more than US$2bn
The National Government launched the Intracampos II Round, which plans to attract more than USD 2,000 million
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sacha field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Tortuga field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Block 43 (ITT)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cuyabeno-Sansahuari field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Oso field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Block 46-MDC (Mauro Dávalos Cordero)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Block 82
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Bloque 81
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Block 83
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Manabi Refinery (ex Pacífico Eloy Alfaro Delgado refinery)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Triboilgas Cia Ltda. (Triboilgas)
- Company: Construcciones Ulloa CIA Ltda (Construcciones Ulloa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Campo Puma Oriente S.A. (Campo Puma)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. (Andes Petroleum)
-
Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. is an oil exploration and production consortium created by Chinese state-owned companies China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC, 55%) and China Petroc...
- Company: Prodiesel CIA. Ltda (Prodiesel Productos Industriales y Automotrices)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Conshorama Cia. Ltda. (Conshorama)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Proyectos Mecánicos Promec S.C.C. (Promec)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Conduto Ecuador S.A. (Conduto Ecuador)
-
Conduto Ecuador is a subsidiary of Brazilian construction company Conduto. The company provides engineering and construction services for the oil and gas, mining, waterworks, an...
- Company: Sedemi Servicios de Mecánica Industrial Diseño Construcción y Montaje S.C.C. (Sedemi SCC)
-
SEDEMI is an Ecuadorian contractor that offers construction and engineering services through four business lines: infrastructure, electric power, telecommunications, and oil & g...
- Company: Grupo Líder
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...