Ecuador
Press Release

EP Petroecuador resumed pumping crude through SOTE

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Oil Pipelines Natural disasters / Health Crisis

Petroecuador Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Starting at 7:20 p.m. on February 28, 2023, EP Petroecuador began the start-up process for pumping crude oil through the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE), after completing the preventive and insurance work on this transportation infrastructure as a result of the rupture of the bridge over the Marker River, and the instability of the soil and H frames that supported it, in the province of Napo.

The General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, thanked the timely work carried out by the company's technicians together with the personnel of the Army Corps of Engineers, whose result allowed, in less than seven days, to advance with the works on schedule despite the adverse weather conditions in the area. He indicated that SOTE is currently pumping 13,750 barrels per hour, therefore, in the next few hours, it is expected to progressively restart the wells that were turned off in the Amazon fields, after the declaration of Force Majeure.

In the case of the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct, work continues to secure its pipeline, which will be located under the SOTE to take advantage of the infrastructure already installed. These works are more than 40% complete and operations and fuel pumping are expected to resume starting this Friday, March 3.

Likewise, once these preventive tasks are completed, the eighth variant of the SOTE and the sixth of the Poliducto will be built on the mountain, in order to ensure continuity in operations and prevent them from being affected by situations related to the increase in flow in the Marker River.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Updates

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Updates

Achieved Third Quarter 2022 Average Production of Approximately 30,391 BOPD, Up 5% from One Year Ago

Ecuador launched the Intracampos II Round, which plans to attract more than US$2bn

Ecuador launched the Intracampos II Round, which plans to attract more than US$2bn

The National Government launched the Intracampos II Round, which plans to attract more than USD 2,000 million

New Stratus Energy announces further consolidation of partner interest in blocks 16 & 67 and corporate udpates

New Stratus Energy announces further consolidation of partner interest in blocks 16 & 67 and corporate udpates

Call for the process of modernization, expansion and operation of the Esmeraldas refinery

Call for the process of modernization, expansion and operation of the Esmeraldas refinery

Opening announcement for the modernization, expansion and comprehensive operation of the Esmeraldas refinery and implementation of the high conversion process

Opening announcement for the modernization, expansion and comprehensive operation of the Esmeraldas refinery and im...

First month of sale of Ecoplus 89 gasoline shows a positive balance

First month of sale of Ecoplus 89 gasoline shows a positive balance

EP Petroecuador meets schedule for the launch of Super Premium 95 gasoline

EP Petroecuador meets schedule for the launch of Super Premium 95 gasoline

Ecuadorian government and indigenous organizations sign Closing Act of the Energy and Natural Resources Table

Ecuadorian government and indigenous organizations sign Closing Act of the Energy and Natural Resources Table

New Stratus Energy Announces Acquisition of Partner Interest in Blocks 16 & 67

New Stratus Energy Announces Acquisition of Partner Interest in Blocks 16 & 67

New procurement delay for overhaul of Ecuador fuel pipeline

New procurement delay for overhaul of Ecuador fuel pipeline

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Sacha field
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 year ago
  • Project: Oso field
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Block 82
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Bloque 81
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago
  • Project: Block 83
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 years ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Campo Puma Oriente S.A.  (Campo Puma)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd.  (Andes Petroleum)
  • Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. is an oil exploration and production consortium created by Chinese state-owned companies China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC, 55%) and China Petroc...
  • Company: Conshorama Cia. Ltda.  (Conshorama)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Proyectos Mecánicos Promec S.C.C.  (Promec)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Conduto Ecuador S.A.  (Conduto Ecuador)
  • Conduto Ecuador is a subsidiary of Brazilian construction company Conduto. The company provides engineering and construction services for the oil and gas, mining, waterworks, an...
  • Company: Grupo Líder
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

5 companies have lithium concessions in Mexico – report

5 companies have lithium concessions in Mexico – report

Brazil halts Petrobras’ divestments

Brazil halts Petrobras’ divestments

Colombia receives 2 offers for Bogotá cable car

Colombia receives 2 offers for Bogotá cable car

Spotlight: São Paulo state's US$35bn private investment plans

Spotlight: São Paulo state's US$35bn private investment plans

Ecuador power transmission package draws over a dozen groups

Ecuador power transmission package draws over a dozen groups