Ecuador
Press Release

EP Petroecuador will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, the payment phase and access to the Data Pack linked to the bidding process for the contracting of Specific Services with Financing for the capture and/or industrialization of associated gas in the Amazon Region

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Coalbed methane Location Offshore Deepwater WTI NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Type of hydrocarbons Shallow waters Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Brent Shale gas  Onshore Tenders Shale Oil Natural Gas Crude oil Subsea Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Upstream Upstream Company Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address