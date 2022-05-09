EP Petroecuador will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022, the payment phase and access to the Data Pack linked to the bidding process for the contracting of Specific Services with Financing for the capture and/or industrialization of associated gas in the Amazon Region
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
